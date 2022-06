ALEXANDRIA, La. – (WNTZ) On June 6, 2022, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) were made aware of 60-year-old Jimie R. Jones’s alleged attempted second-degree murder of his former girlfriend in Alexandria, LA. After follow-up by APSO Detectives, they made contact with the Mansura Police Department to be on the lookout for the suspect and/or the vehicle he was last seen driving.

