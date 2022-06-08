Police investigate bank robbery in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. — Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a bank in Tigard on Wednesday. On June 8 at around 12:30 p.m., a man robbed the Wells Fargo on Southwest Hall Blvd north of Southwest Pacific Highway and left. No weapons were involved, and nobody was hurt...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone tried to abduct a woman at gunpoint while she was jogging in Portland’s South Tabor neighborhood early Thursday morning, police officials said. The attempted kidnapping was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday near Southeast 70th Avenue and Woodward Street. Officers arrived to find a...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve the 2017 homicide of Brian Spaulding in Northeast Portland. On June 12, 2017, just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue to conduct a death investigation.
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been nearly five years since Brian Spaulding was fatally shot in Portland, and his family is asking for help in finding his killer. Sunday, June 12 will mark five years since Spaulding’s death. Investigators say Brian was shot and killed inside his home...
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — A Waldport man faces charges, accused of blocking Highway 101 with his car and assaulting officers, according to Lincoln City police. Officers arrested 43-year-old Matthew Ryan Garrett on multiple charges including criminal mischief II, disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest, assaulting a public safety officer, and menacing.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the January 2022 death of Jaquan Jenkins. On January 28 just before 2:20 a.m., Portland police responded to a report of someone shot at Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street.
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man was arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in Hillsboro on Thursday. Just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Hillsboro police officers responded to the area of 1500 block of Northeast Ashberry Drive after reports that a suspect had stolen a bag of cans from the victim's porch.
ALBANY, Ore. — A robbery suspect led police on a 10-minute chase through Albany on Wednesday morning before crashing into several vehicles, police officials said. The suspect, later identified as Grant Tyler Rasband, 24, of Salem, was injured in the crash. He was the only person taken to the hospital, officers said.
MULTNOMAH CO., Ore. — Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and Gresham Police officers performed a joint traffic enforcement mission on Sunday to reduce reckless and impaired driving, and find stolen vehicles. During Sunday night’s mission, deputies and officers made 51 traffic stops, according to the sheriff’s office.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - In a quiet neighborhood full of families and children, Michelle Mullen never expected to learn that her stepdaughter was almost kidnapped. The incident happened Monday on 48th and Daisy street in Springfield. "It took me a couple minutes to actually calm her down before she got out...
SHERIDAN, Ore. — Deputies say they found two people dead in a home in the rural Sheridan, Oregon area in what they say appears to be a domestic violence incident. Someone called the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office on the night of May 3, saying they went to check on some animals at a home on SW Dupee Valley Road, and found two people who appeared to be dead.
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A jury found a man guilty on second-degree manslaughter and reckless driving for a DUII crash in November 2019 that killed a man in Sherwood, Oregon. Jakob Paul Azevedo also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
EUGENE, Ore. — For several years, one of Eugene’s oldest open murder cases, the 1969 strangulation of 22-year-old Janet Lynn Shanahan, has been a priority of the Eugene Police Cold Case Squad investigators, the Eugene Police Department said Wednesday. In April 1969, Janet had been married to 23-year-old...
VANCOUVER, Wa. — From staffing challenges, to addressing rising property crime, even restoring trust in law enforcement, incoming Vancouver Police Chief Jeff Mori has high hopes for the future of his department. KATU sat down for a one-on-one conversation about taking the reins of VPD, starting with addressing roughly...
EUGENE, Ore. - Police are looking for new information in one of Eugene's oldest open murder cases. Janet Shanahan was killed 53 years ago. Now her family is offering a $45,000 reward for information that solves the case. On April 23, 1969, Janet Shanahan was found strangled to death and...
CORBETT, Ore. — Multnomah County health officials are asking the public to help them find whoever is - once again - leaving plastic bags filled with human feces along county roads. The mysterious dumping has been going on for nearly five years. The county says it has collected bags...
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been a deadly week in Portland for vulnerable road users like walkers and bikers. Data from city agencies shows the number of deaths on Portland roadways continues to rise. According to data from the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Portland Police Bureau, pedestrian and...
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The heavy rain has caused a sewage overflow into the Willamette River in Milwaukie. Oak Lodge Water Services says the overflow happened on Oakshore Lane on Friday night, with about 8,000 gallons of sewage spilling into the Willamette River. It's unclear if the sweage was treated...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new Safe Rest Village is expected to open soon in southwest Portland's Multnomah Village area. KATU was able to get a tour of the new facility at 2731 SW Multnomah Boulevard before it opens. it will be run by the group All Good NW, and will be staffed 24/7.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Heavy rain is causing concerns of minor flooding and storm damage across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service – Portland said. The NWS issued a flood advisory for the Portland metro area on Friday night, which is set to expire early Saturday morning.
Comments / 0