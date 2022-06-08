ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UA research facility cost gets 20% budget boost

By Paul Gatling
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its regular meeting in May, the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees unanimously approved a request from the Fayetteville campus for a 20% budget increase in building the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I3R). The new capital project amount is $137.6 million, up from $114 million....

