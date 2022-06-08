ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Stamford man pleads guilty to manslaughter in May 2021 fatal shooting

By Pat Tomlinson
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — A man charged in the home invasion killing of a 32-year-old man on the city’s East Side last year pleaded guilty to reduced charges tied to the case on Wednesday. Deandre Parsons, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and violation of probation...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest

#Ansonia CT–On June 8, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested by warrant, Zaire Flowers, age 22, of Ansonia for his involvement in the September 2, 2021 shots fired investigation on Water Street in Ansonia. After Flowers was developed as a suspect, a search warrant was done at Flowers’ Ansonia residence. During the search, a gun was recovered and testing of the gun linked it to the 9/2/2021 shooting. Flowers was charged with Criminal Attempt at Assault First Degree, Unlawful Discharge, Reckless Endangerment First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Criminal Mischief Third Degree. He was arraigned at Derby Court his bond was set at $30,000.00 and his next court date is June 30, 2022. Flowers is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
ANSONIA, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police Make Two Arrests, Recover Two Illegal Handguns

On June 10, Yonkers Police arrested two man charged with firing shots on Highland Avenue in April. On April 6th, 2022, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 73-83 Highland Avenue on a report of shots fired. Witnesses described two male suspects having fired shots in the direction of the building before fleeing the area. No persons were struck, but there was property damage to several vehicles. Investigators believe this shooting was in relation to group violence. Over the next two months, Detectives worked to develop information and identify the perpetrators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

New York man rejects plea offers in Greenwich fatal overdose case

STAMFORD — A New York man rejected two offers, including one from a Superior Court judge that would have resulted in no jail time, in a case connected to the fatal overdose of a 27-year-old Greenwich resident in July 2020. Anthony Tella, 28, of Mamaroneck, rejected two offers —...
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Stamford Superior Court#State
WTNH

Bridgeport man dies in Pricilla Circle shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)- A Bridgeport man was shot and killed early Friday morning, according to police. Bridgeport police responded to reports of a gun shot at 1:25 am on Pricilla Circle. Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old Bridgeport man lying down in the street. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds and was quickly […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man, 64, killed after hit by box truck

HARTFORD — A resident of the Underwood Elderly Apartment Homes was hit and killed by a delivery box truck backing up Friday morning, police said. Hartford police were called to the homes on Laurel Street around 10:15 a.m. and found a 64-year-old man injured from the incident. Sgt. Chris Mastroianni said he was immediately taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Former boyfriend accused of breaking into Sherman woman’s home and stealing her revolver

SHERMAN — When a Sherman woman returned to her home in the early morning hours of May 30, she found her home ransacked, according to an arrest warrant. Her flat screen television mounted to the wall had been smashed. The food inside her fridge was scattered on the kitchen floor. Someone had punched her air conditioner, breaking the plastic grill, and her nightstand’s upper drawer was now on the floor, the arrest warrant said.
SHERMAN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Newington man charged in crash that killed pedestrian in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD — A Newington man was charged Thursday with a fatal hit and run crash that took place late last year, according to the Wethersfield Police Department. Quintin Serafini, 31, was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure of an operator of a motor vehicle to exercise due care to avoid pedestrian, operation of a motor vehicle in violation of license restrictions and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, the police department said.
WETHERSFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy