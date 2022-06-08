ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

Samantha Zaldivar’s murderer denied parole

By Adam Chodak
 3 days ago

GAINSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Angel Colon, who raped and murdered 7-year-old Samantha Zaldivar in 1997 in Wyoming County, came up for parole for the first time this year.

The parole board opted to keep Colon, 48, in prison.

Zaldivar’s body was found about three months after she went missing near her home in Hermitage.

Police determined she had been sexually assaulted and smothered to death by Colon, her mother’s live-in boyfriend.

During the original 1998 trial, Colon struck a plea deal with prosecutors, avoiding the death penalty by agreeing to 25 years to life in prison without the option of appeal.

Many in the Gainsville area where the crime happened were upset with the plea agreement saying it was too lenient.

Gerald Stout, the Wyoming County District Attorney at the time, said the agreement brought the case to a quick end.

“Wyoming County has suffered,” Stout said in 1998. “Even though they didn’t know this little girl, the community has felt the pain and it’s time to bring this to closure, to get an admission of guilt from the perpetrator, the community knows him as the one who look this little girl’s life.”

Zaldivar’s elementary school friend, Elizabeth Delude, took to Facebook earlier this year to ask people to write in to the parole board asking them to not grant Colon parole.

“I made it my mission to be Samantha’s voice because she’s not here to speak for herself,” Delude said. “I’m relieved he’s remain in prison and this is an ongoing fight to keep him in prison.”

Colon will come up again for parole in 2024.

Zaldivar’s mother had been charged with hindering prosecutors by lying to them to protect Colon, but did not see any jail time.

