Terrebonne Parish, state and Federal agencies are taking steps to provide funding for Terrebonne to recover from Hurricane Ida damages and to plan for future events. There will be a multi-agency meeting for homeowner recovery grants that are available for elevating, reparing, or rebuilding homes on Wednesday, June 15, at the Dumas Auditorium located at 301 West Tunnel Blvd. in Houma. The meeting will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and offers residents to meet with representatives from various groups to ask the questions needed to help with recovery grants. It is encouraged to attend the meeting with questions prepared.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO