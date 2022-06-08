ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

South Carolina rescuers pull 2 people out of lake after sailboat overturns

By Bethany Fowler
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYtB3_0g4iIb2f00

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Rescuers pulled two people out of Lake Hartwell Wednesday afternoon after their sailboat overturned.

According to the Anderson Technical Rescue Team, officials responded to Lake Hartwell because two people were seen in the water and their sailboat overturned.

No one was hurt.

Authorities said strong winds caused the sailboat to overturn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

4-vehicle crash blocks Highway 501 near Forestbrook

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A four-vehicle crash blocked a section of Highway 501 in Horry County on Saturday, but there were no serious injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to the crash in the area of Highway 501 and Greenleaf Circle near Forestbrook. Drivers were asked to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Crash near Lake Murray kills one, leaves another with life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash that happened just before noon on Friday near Lake Murray. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 378 and Lake Village Drive - a Leesville address about 8 miles north of town.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WSB Radio

South Carolina woman fighting to keep pet raccoon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina has started a petition as part of her fight to keep a pet raccoon that the state considers a risk to public health. Christy Mills rescued Bandit, a raccoon, at 4 weeks old in May 2020, WSPA reported. Mills told the station that since then, the animal has become a part of her family.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
Anderson County, SC
Accidents
County
Anderson County, SC
Anderson County, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailboat#Rescuers#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Prehistoric whale bones uncovered in South Carolina

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A giant prehistoric whale flipper was discovered buried under several feet of mud in Dorchester County this week. The owner of Palmetto Fossil Excursions, Schuyler Andrulat, said it was a first for her. The first time she had found a whale flipper. The bones were found at the bottom of a […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

South Carolina man charged with murder in deadly shooting in Marlboro County, arrested in Connecticut

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies announced a third arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in December 2021. Johnnie Ray Marshall Jr., 30, of Cheraw, was arrested Wednesday in East Hartford, Connecticut, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. He will be charged with murder and other offenses. Sheriff’s deputies found Robert […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 hospitalizations up more than 50% in South Carolina, DHEC reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says COVID cases are on the rise again. According to the department's most resent data, South Carolina is seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. In the last month, COVID cases increased by 31.7% and hospitalizations are up 53.3%, while vaccinations went down by 27.8%, according to DHEC.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WYFF4.com

Man who jumped into Lake Hartwell after crash identified by coroner

A man who jumped into Lake Hartwell after a crash on I-85 has been identified by the coroner. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the body of Akeem O. Lukie, 31, of Greenwood, was pulled from the lake at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Addis said the death investigation began with...
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

51K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy