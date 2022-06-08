South Carolina rescuers pull 2 people out of lake after sailboat overturns

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Rescuers pulled two people out of Lake Hartwell Wednesday afternoon after their sailboat overturned.

According to the Anderson Technical Rescue Team, officials responded to Lake Hartwell because two people were seen in the water and their sailboat overturned.

No one was hurt.

Authorities said strong winds caused the sailboat to overturn.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.