BEREA – Can someone have two first years? Anthony Schwartz believes it's possible. “I think so, definitely, because last year there was a lot going on with me and also the rest of the team," the Browns second-year receiver said this week. "I didn’t feel like I was able to play at my best last year. But this year, I’m flipping a whole new script, trying to get a fresh new start and show people what I can do.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO