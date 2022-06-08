ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Postseason honors: Nine desert diamond stars earn CIF-SS accolades

By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

It was a dramatic year on the diamond around desert high schools as multiple baseball and softball teams made deep postseason runs.

The La Quinta baseball team advanced to the CIF-SS Division 3 championship game.

Indio softball had a historic trip to the CIF-SS Division 6 semifinal.

Both teams earned postseason recognition as the all-CIF-SS baseball and softball teams were released Tuesday.

Baseball

The Blackhawks had two players make the Division 3 All-CIF team. Leadoff hitter and center fielder Brandon Leon and their clutch postseason pitcher Julian Cazares were both selected. Both players are seniors and anchored the Blackhawks' march through the postseason.

Palm Desert won a pair of playoff games, and junior offensive sparkplug Arturo Rodriguez was honored with a spot on the All-CIF team in Division 3.

Much like the DEL champion Blackhawks, the Desert Valley League champion Desert Mirage Rams also had two players make the All-CIF team, but in Division 7.

Jhovanny Sanchez and Marick Sampayan, both juniors, earned the honor for the Rams who had a historic season. In one playoff game, Sampayan went 4 for 4 and was the winning pitcher. In the same game, Sanchez was 3 for 4 and got the save. The Rams will be happy to have both players back next year.

Softball

The Indio Rajahs completed an undefeated league season and advanced to the CIF-SS Division 6 semifinals for the first time in school history. And they were led by a freshman.

Talented pitcher Alyssa Grinstead earned All-CIF honors. In her first two playoff games, she pitched a shutout and then allowed one run. She battled fellow All-CIF performer Nakiya Logan of Elsinore in an eight-inning duel in the semifinal that was an instant classic. It could be a long three years for DVL hitters with Grinstead around. She was the only freshman on the Division 6 squad.

She was joined by three Desert Empire League stars who also made the All-CIF team.

More: All-Desert Empire League softball revealed: Did your favorite player make the list?

More: All-DVL softball: Rajahs' ace, Arabs' slugger earn MVP honors

In Division 4, talented Aztecs catcher Brooklyn Dowdle, a senior, followed up her offensive player of the year nod in the Desert Empire League by making the All-CIF team.

In Division 5, Rancho Mirage senior outfielder Viviana Lopez, an All-DEL first-teamer, also made the All-CIF team.

In Division 6, Shadow Hills senior infielder Adiana Lujan earned All-CIF honors. Lujan will continue her softball career at Bloomfield College in New Jersey.

Shad Powers covers high school sports for The Desert Sun. Reach him at shad.powers@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Postseason honors: Nine desert diamond stars earn CIF-SS accolades

