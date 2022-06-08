ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Sentencing delayed for driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed UF student

By Katie Delk
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZ0qR_0g4iHvUA00

A judge on Wednesday postponed the sentencing of a driver charged with a tragic hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a University of Florida student.

The defendant, Joshua Figueroa, 32, of Gainesville, faces a maximum of 30 years in prison but has been in the hospital since Sunday, Fresh Take Florida reported. Attorneys in the case have not detailed the cause for his hospitalization.

Figueroa, who has changed his plea from not guilty to no contest, is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting and killing Margaret "Maggie" Paxton on Dec. 9, 2020 while she was crossing West University Avenue near Gale Lemerand Drive in Gainesville. He was arrested about six months after her death by Gainesville police.

“The family wants closure; they want resolution,” said Darry Lloyd, the chief investigator for the State Attorney's Office. “This is just yet another delay.”

City officials try to prevent accidents:Pedestrians and bicyclists keep getting hit by cars in Gainesville. What's being done?

Hit and run:UF student killed in hit-and-run near campus

Demand for action:Attorneys, students want answers and safety

Figueroa's attorney, Robert Rush, did not return calls or an email seeking comment Wednesday.

Judge earlier struck down plea agreement for minimum sentence

Alachua County Circuit Judge Phillip Pena is presiding over the case. On March 28, he struck down a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense that called for the minimum mandatory sentence of four years in prison, 10 years of felony probation and three years without a driver's license. Paxton's family also objected to the deal, calling Figueroa a "coward" in court after he accepted "responsibility" for her death, WUFT reported.

“He chose to run, hide and lie for seven months to conceal his felony,” James Paxton, the victim's father, previously said in court.

Figueroa's new sentencing date has been preliminarily set for Friday at 8:30 a.m., court documents show. Pena was adamant on Wednesday that he wanted to resolve the case by next week.

Fresh Take Florida also reported Wednesday that Paxton may have been crossing a busy street illegally, though prosecutors say the crime solely lies with Figueroa, who fled the scene and hid his damaged vehicle at his father's auto body shop after hitting Paxton.

“Regardless of whether someone crosses the road illegally, you render aid,” Lloyd said.

Paxton's death has resulted in a demand for action among UF students. Gainesville, UF and state officials have also lowered the speed limit around campus and installed speed bumps in an effort to prevent future tragedies around one of the busiest parts of town.

Paxton's mother, Lisa Paxton, said Wednesday in an email that the family had no comment at this time. In June, she posted to Facebook "We appreciate your continued support as this part of our nightmare finally comes to an end.”

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

Watch: Convicted felon tries to run from Florida police during traffic stop, crashes car, video shows

OCALA, Fla. - Video shows the moment Ocala police say a convicted felon and sex offender tried to run from them during a traffic stop and then crashed his car. It happened earlier this month when an officer pulled Frank Dykes over for allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. When the officer asked for his license and registration, they say Dykes tried to drive away, nearly missing another patrol car and spinning out in the street.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

1 man killed, another injured in Ocala shooting, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A man was killed and another injured in an Ocala shooting Friday afternoon, according to the police department. Police said the shooting happened at the 2400 block of NW 3rd St., where officers found two injured men. [TRENDING: 4 Orlando restaurants earn coveted Michelin stars |...
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Man dead after car crash on South Fletcher Avenue in Nassau County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash early Saturday at 2:35 a.m. on South. Fletcher Avenue in Nassau County. A 67-year-old man was traveling northbound on S. Fletcher Ave just north of Amelia Island Parkway where for unknown reasons, the van crossed the southbound lane of travel and left the roadway traveling into the woods on the west shoulder.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

1 dead after shooting in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting Friday afternoon in Ocala, police said. It happened just before 1 p.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest 3rd Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man with a single gunshot wound to his leg and a second victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Hit And Run#Uf#University Of Florida#Fresh Take Florida
ocala-news.com

Ocala man with several prior theft convictions arrested after stealing from Dollar General

A 29-year-old Ocala man with several prior theft convictions was arrested after he stole over $37 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Marion County. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Dollar General located at 18210 N U.S. Highway 301 in Citra in reference to an incident of theft. Upon arrival, an employee at the store informed the deputy that Joseph Ander Holder had entered the store, grabbed various items, and left without paying.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

OPD detectives investigating fatal shooting in Ocala

The Ocala Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in northwest Ocala on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of NW 3rd Street due to reports of a shooting. Once the officers arrived on scene, they discovered two male victims who had sustained gunshot wounds.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ocala-news.com

Salt Springs man arrested after being accused of stealing nine chainsaws

A 35-year-old Salt Springs man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a male victim accused him of stealing nine chainsaws from a locked shed. On Sunday, May 22, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on NE 132nd Street in Salt Springs in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim who stated that his chainsaws were stolen by Brian Paul Morris.
SALT SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested on DUI charge after being found unconscious inside running pickup truck

A 66-year-old Hawthorne man is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after he was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a running pickup truck. On Tuesday, May 31, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the area of NE Highway 314 and E Highway 40 in Silver Springs in reference to a welfare check on a man who was unconscious inside a white pickup truck.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Alleged Gainesville rapist and kidnapper deemed incompetent for trial

The man accused of raping a woman at Gainesville Place Apartments and kidnapping another woman near UF campus last September will not stand trial until a judge deems him mentally competent. Antwine Johnson, a 32-year-old Gainesville resident, is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a bond of more...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy