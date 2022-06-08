Police: Man arrested for 4 'random' stabbing attacks in Mission

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A man has been arrested for four allegedly 'random' knife attacks in San Francisco's Mission District on Monday night.

One victim was critically wounded while the other three managed to escape without injury, according to police.

The first attack occurred just before 1 p.m. at 18th and Stowell Streets. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Milton Meza Flores, allegedly approached a man, a 40-year-old San Francisco resident, from behind and stabbed him, inflicting life threatening injuries. There has been no update on his condition.

While officers responding to that scene, Flores moved two blocks away to 16th and Capp Streets and attempted to stab two other victims who were riding electric scooters, authorities said. The suspect was only able to cut the victims' clothing before they rode away.

A few minutes later, Flores attempted to stab a fourth victim at the 500 block of South Van Ness Avenue. The victim was able to run away unharmed and asked for help at a gas station.

The suspect fled again, but police were able to apprehend him on Capp Street. He was arrested for attempted murder. Officials said Flores had warrants out for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon charges from prior cases.

An investigation into the attacks is ongoing.

