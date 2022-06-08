ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Police: Man arrested for 4 'random' stabbing attacks in Mission

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXVoD_0g4iHnfa00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A man has been arrested for four allegedly 'random' knife attacks in San Francisco's Mission District on Monday night.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

One victim was critically wounded while the other three managed to escape without injury, according to police.

The first attack occurred just before 1 p.m. at 18th and Stowell Streets. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Milton Meza Flores, allegedly approached a man, a 40-year-old San Francisco resident, from behind and stabbed him, inflicting life threatening injuries. There has been no update on his condition.

While officers responding to that scene, Flores moved two blocks away to 16th and Capp Streets and attempted to stab two other victims who were riding electric scooters, authorities said. The suspect was only able to cut the victims' clothing before they rode away.

A few minutes later, Flores attempted to stab a fourth victim at the 500 block of South Van Ness Avenue. The victim was able to run away unharmed and asked for help at a gas station.

The suspect fled again, but police were able to apprehend him on Capp Street. He was arrested for attempted murder. Officials said Flores had warrants out for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon charges from prior cases.

An investigation into the attacks is ongoing.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with assault with coffee cup

(BCN)- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday arrested a man in connection with an assault with a coffee cup. James Cook, 62, of Redwood City, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. On Friday at 10:02 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of E. […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Home Invasion Leaves Elderly Man, Family Shaken

A home invasion robbery in San Francisco has left an elderly man and his family terrified and angry. The home invasion happened less than an hour after his daughter left for work during his daily nap Monday afternoon. 84-year-old De, who is hard of hearing, said he woke up to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Pittsburg man arrested on street with rifle, body armor

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The Pittsburg Police Department arrested a man on Thursday morning who was walking down the street dressed in body armor and holding a rifle. Officers responded to the area of Arlington Drive around 8:30 a.m. to arrest the man. Police were informed of the suspect by his roommate, who called them […]
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Suspected Of Killing Wife In Stockton Arrested After Running Stop Sign In Nebraska

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives say the man wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing his own wife in Stockton has now been arrested. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Sonia Suarez was shot back in the evening hours on Saturday along the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in the Stockton area. Suarez was taken to the hospital, but detectives say she later died from her injuries. An investigation has since identified Suarez’s husband – 52-year-old Sergio Torres Munguia – as the suspect, the sheriff’s office says. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Munguia and were still looking for him. He was considered armed and dangerous, authorities say. On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that Munguia was arrested the night before in Sidney, Neb. after he allegedly ran a stop sign. A records check on him alerted local police about the warrant he had out for his arrest. Munguia is now awaiting extradition back to San Joaquin County.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Electric Scooters#Violent Crime#Capp Streets#South Van Ness Avenue#Audacy#Kcbs Radio Facebook
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley police shooting of man armed with chain was within policy, BPD found

Last year’s Berkeley police shooting of a robbery suspect armed with a chain followed department policy, a BPD review board found, and resulted in no officer discipline. Officer Madison Albrandt shot Vincent Bryant on Jan. 2, 2021, when he raised the chain in a “cocking motion” and advanced on officers who were moving in to arrest him, BPD has said. According to police records and body-camera footage reviewed by Berkeleyside, the 51-year-old ignored multiple orders to drop the chain, which police have described as 13 feet long with heavy metal links. The bullet fractured his jaw but he survived.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

16-year-old shot dead in Oakland Thursday evening

OAKLAND (BCN) -- Oakland police chief Leronne Armstrong on Thursday night addressed the homicide of a 16-year-old juvenile that had occurred earlier in the evening.In a video stream on Facebook, Chief Armstrong said that officers were alerted to the 3000 block of 64th Avenue around 6 p.m. after hearing that shots had been fired and there was "one person down." The chief said the city's shot-spotter system also detected shooting activity in the area.Upon arrival, officers encountered a 16-year-old juvenile who had been shot; Chief Armstrong said that he sadly had succumbed from his wounds.A second victim was also shot...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Woman arrested and charged with murder, robbery

Originally published as a Union City Police Department Nixle post:. “On Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at approximately 2:10 AM, Union City Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Eric Ct and Kenita Way for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a single victim with multiple gunshot wounds and attempted life saving measures. Alameda County Fire/Paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was identified as a 43-year-old Union City resident Karim Zepeda Martinez.
UNION CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Suspected Illegal Gambling Hall Raided By Detectives In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – An illegal gambling operation has been raided by authorities in Citrus Heights. One of the illegal gambling machines seized by detectives. (Credit: Citrus Heights Police Department) Citrus Heights police detectives say they have been investigating the 7900 block of Auburn Boulevard establishment over the past couple of months. Thursday morning, detectives served a search warrant at the business. Along with seizing multiple suspected electronic gambling devices, detectives say illegal drugs were also found. Two people were arrested inside the business on outstanding felony warrants and possession for an illegal firearm. Detectives say they are still investigating who exactly was running the business.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS San Francisco

El Cerrito police arrest 20-year-old woman suspected of attacking high school students

EL CERRITO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a 20-year-old Richmond woman Monday who officers suspected of assaulting two students in a bathroom at El Cerrito High School back in April.Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez surrendered Monday at the El Cerrito Police Department. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's office subsequently filed felony assault charges against Gonzalez-Lopez.    The arrest follows an investigation of an April 19 incident in a campus bathroom at the schoolPolice said Gonzalez-Lopez and a student related to her attacked two students. One victim was punched and kicked several times in the head and body while on the ground and was dragged by her hair around the bathroom in front of a crowd of onlookers, according to the police.A police news release did not specify any consequences faced by the student suspect in the assault.
EL CERRITO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Felony Charges Filed Against Richmond Woman for Assaulting El Cerrito Minors

Martinez, Calif.— The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged a Richmond woman with two felony counts for assaulting minors at El Cerrito High School. 20-year-old Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez turned herself in at the El Cerrito Police Department on June 6, 2022 after an arrest warrant was issued. Gonzalez-Lopez was wanted for an April 19, 2022 incident at El Cerrito High for assaulting two female minors in a restroom.
EL CERRITO, CA
thesfnews.com

Arrests Made In “Smash and Grab” Organized Retail Crime Spree

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested several individuals in connection to a series of “smash and grab” organized retail crimes that have occurred at various locations. In April 2022, investigators from the SFPD’s General Work Detail started investigating a series of “smash and grab” style...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

Three Suspected Burglars Arrested In Concord Friday

Our Flash subscribers texted us after Walnut Creek and Concord police appeared to be taking an interest in a home on Plumleigh Lane in Concord Friday. Other officers arrived to establish a perimeter around the residence, which we were told may be up for sale, and drones were used to search for at least two men seen entering the residence shortly after 1 p.m.
CONCORD, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy