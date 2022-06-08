Employees Meet With Administration Over Telework

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Virginia Governmental Employees Association has met with the Youngkin Administration over the controversial "return to office" policy. The Administration is pushing for large numbers of employees to be in offices by July 5th.

VGEA Lobbyist Dylan Bishop says they requested that date be moved back until September to accommodate the need to find child and adult care, as well as other concerns. Bishop says the administration did not agree but said that telework requests for those in need would be liberally granted.

Employees have raised a number of concerns about the policy, not only over the timelines, but also because of the rising cost of gas and parking. Some have also pointed out they do not actually have physical office space to which to return.

The Administration just missed a self-imposed deadline to review telework requests.