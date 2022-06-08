ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield parents, others urge school board to save Office of Equity and Diversity

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

The fate of the Springfield district's Office for Equity and Diversity was not on the school board agenda Tuesday but parents, teachers and community members worried it might be on the chopping block showed up to the meeting.

The nine speakers who addressed the board at the start of the meeting urged the district to preserve and continue diversity, equity and inclusion efforts — which is often referred to as DEI.

"The office of diversity, equity and inclusion serves a great purpose in our community. This educational department is respected, relevant and needed," said Kaijuanda Sutton, president of the Springfield NAACP.

"One of the educational issues our community faces is educational gaps. We know that academic success is tied to students feeling represented and supported in school."

Nine other individuals wrote the board in support of DEI efforts during the day and a half before the meeting, according to emails obtained by the News-Leader.

"I read frequently about misinformation, misunderstanding and purposeful efforts to derail DEI initiatives," wrote Sherry Buchanan, in an email. "I expect the SPS Board of Education not to fall victim to these manipulations."

In the week prior to the meeting, allegations intensified on social media that new board members wanted to disband the office.

Board member Steve Makoski — elected in April along with Kelly Byrne — described the rumors as "pure rhetoric" and "simply not true" in a Facebook post.

Makoski also wrote in the post: "As for dissolving any department within our district this is one of many responsibilities school boards exercise when determining a department's effectiveness in support of student academic success and district needs."

The News-Leader asked the district if there had been any proposal by board members to jettison the DEI office. Stephen Hall, chief communications officer, said he was not aware of any proposal.

Hall confirmed board members asked administrators about the DEI office — as well as many other parts of the district — as part of the budget development process, which is ongoing.

The board is required to vote on the spending plan for next year by the end of June.

Board member Scott Crise — elected in April 2021 along with Maryam Mohammadkhani and Danielle Kincaid — said Tuesday that district leaders met with members in smaller groups to go over budget details and answer questions.

Those meetings are standard practice each year.

Late in the meeting, Crise asked John Mulford, deputy superintendent of operations, and Cara Stassel, executive director of business services, if any board members discussed "dissolving or dismantling" the DEI office in those meetings.

Mulford and Stassel said no. Mulford said under the proposed budget for next year, the DEI office is slated to receive an additional $80,000.

This year, the budget for the office is $700,253.

Board member Shurita Thomas-Tate, elected in April 2020, confirmed the fate of the DEI office was not discussed in the small-group budget meetings.

"Just because you don't discuss it directly doesn't mean that it's not part of an agenda," said Thomas-Tate.

"I am not saying that it is or is not, I am just saying that it doesn't require that we had a discussion in our budget meetings for it be something that is an underlying theme that may be coming through in some of the comments that are made, even in our own meetings."

Emily Bowen-Marler, associate minister of Brentwood Christian Church, wrote in support of DEI efforts and questioned members supports for the office.

"To pretend that some of you were not running on an anti-CRT/anti-DEI platform during the election is disingenuous," wrote Bowen-Marler, a Springfield parent. "It was clear in the literature you circulated during the campaign and in the way that you answered questions that were posed to you about a number of topics."

No one at the meeting, including board members, spoke against the DEI efforts.

The district's Office for Equity and Diversity is not new but it was strengthened in recent years after a citizen-driven advisory counsel recommended changes.

Changes were aimed at helping the district hire and keep a diverse workforce, increase attendance and graduate rates, lower discipline and dropout rates, and improve student achievement.

The office supports "underrepresented and under-resourced" students, which includes the following:

  • Students of Color in terms of domestic and international racial and ethnic identities
  • Students with disabilities
  • English Language Learners
  • LGBTQ+ students
  • Students who qualify for free or reduced lunch, a national measure of poverty
  • Students who receive McKinney-Vento Services including those without homes or who live in motels or doubled-up with another family
  • Students from diverse religious backgrounds and belief systems

"I would ask that our school board support our large number of students who benefit from the services due to the Office of Equity and Diversity by continuing support of that office," said Brandi VanAntwerp, executive director of FosterAdopt Connect.

The office is led by Yvania Garcia-Pusateri, chief equity and diversity officer, hired in late 2019.

In the post, Makoski said he does have an opinion about Garcia-Pusateri based on their one brief meeting but intends to get to know her.

Makoski said he has the "greatest respect" for Superintendent Grenita Lathan and she has "performed superbly."

The following year, the office and the district came under scrutiny after employees were required to take revised equity and diversity training.

There were allegations that the training included critical race theory, a claim repeatedly denied by the district, and led to lawsuits.

More: SPS board candidates weigh in on critical race theory, efforts to ban it

Two employees filed a federal suit in August 2021, alleging the mandatory staff training on diversity violated their rights.

In November, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit alleging the district had violated the Sunshine Law in responding to his office's request for "records relating to critical race theory and anti-racist teaching."

In recent meetings, numerous speakers have asked the school board to resume equity and diversity training.

Cheryl Clay, who shared a post on Facebook about the fate of DEI efforts in the district, told the board that the office is needed.

"Discounting and overlooking contributions of different ethnic groups to this county are no longer acceptable," she said. "Our next generations deserve to know that folks before them that looked like them and have done great things. So can they."

Cathy Primm, in an email to the board, said students must be exposed to diversity.

"This will be more and more important as time goes on," she wrote. "All students should be treated equally and have equal representation in the school and in the classroom."

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

Rob Forshy
1d ago

there's no need for it. schools should spend more money on teaching students math science and Vo-Tech. better yet let the people in Springfield vote if they want to keep that department or not.

2
TBM Driver
1d ago

Fun Fact #1: According to any thesaurus, some words than can be used as an OPPOSITE (antonym) for "diversity" are "equality", "equivalency", and "community". Fun Fact #2: Diversity is actually a societal weakness, but I'll bet you've been indoctrinated different. The more you know. 🥳

2
