Fundraiser breakfast June 18 for Massillon Museum

By The Repository
 3 days ago
MASSILLON – Friends of the Massillon Museum will host the fundraiser "Breakfast with Tiffanys" on June 18 at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 226 Third St. SE.

A breakfast of pancakes, sausage, applesauce, juice and coffee will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Historian Margy Vogt will offer casual tours of St. Timothy's Anglican-style sanctuary and magnificent stained-glass windows, which include three created by Louis C. Tiffany in New York City. Joel Vogt will lead a crew of volunteers to cook and serve the breakfast.

The cost is $20 per person. Walk-ins will be welcome, but reservations are preferred and may be made by mailing a check to Friends of the Massillon Museum, 1170 Lennox Ave. NE, Massillon, OH 44646. Name and address must be included, and no corporate checks can be accepted.

Ticket money and donations will help defray the cost of placing the Massillon Museum’s levy on the ballot in the fall. The majority of funding for the Massillon Museum comes from a property tax levy, which must be approved by Massillon voters every five years. Museum operating funds may not be used for ballot efforts.

