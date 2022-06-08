ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, MA

Missing Plainville teen returns home

By Josh Faiola
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Plainville are thanking the public for their help after a teenager went missing on Wednesday.

Just before 6 p.m., the police department posted that 17-year-old Keegan Jones returned home.

Police said he was reported missing after he left school Tuesday evening and didn’t have his phone on him.

