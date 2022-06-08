ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson completes loan signing of striker Momodou Bojang

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kJN4_0g4iEScU00

Hibernian have completed the loan signing of Gambian striker Momodou Bojang, subject to international clearance and work permit approval.

The 20-year-old joins from Gambian club Rainbow FC on an initial one-year deal, with the Scottish Premiership club holding an option to make the deal permanent.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: “He’s a player that’s incredibly hungry to succeed and I’m looking forward to seeing how quickly he can adapt to the Scottish game.

“I’m really pleased that we have an option to turn his loan into a permanent transfer as it gives him an added incentive to be a real success with us.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stephen Kenny has no doubt he is the right man for Republic role

Stephen Kenny remains adamant that he is the right man for the Republic of Ireland manager’s job. Kenny has found himself under fire in recent days after back-to-back 1-0 defeats by Armenia and Ukraine which have left his side pointless in their new Nations League campaign, which continues with Saturday’s home game against Scotland.
WORLD
newschain

Dan Ballard knows Northern Ireland have plenty to do to reach their goal

Dan Ballard admitted Northern Ireland are a long way off where they need to be to reach their goal of qualifying for Euro 2024. The 22-year-old defender scored his second Northern Ireland goal on Thursday night to offer hope of a late fightback against Kosovo but it was not to be as the match ended in a 3-2 defeat in Pristina.
SOCCER
newschain

Gareth Southgate defends England approach and vows to not outstay his welcome

Gareth Southgate insists he will not outstay his welcome as the England manager hit back at continued criticism over his perceived conservative approach. The Three Lions boss has taken his country to a World Cup semi-final, a Nations League third-place finish and the final of Euro 2020 in the past four years.
SPORTS
newschain

Ian Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism during Northern Ireland rebuilding

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough insisted he was ready to shoulder the criticism coming his way as he called on fans to allow the younger players in his squad time and space to develop. Baraclough has asked for patience during a rebuilding phase with several senior stars out and teenagers...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibernian#Gambian#Scottish Premiership#Hibs
newschain

EFL urges Derby administrators to prove the club can survive

The English Football League has urged Derby’s administrators to prove the club can survive after Chris Kirchner missed a deadline to show he had the cash to buy the Rams. American businessman Kirchner, who was named as the preferred bidder in April, was given until 5pm on Friday to show he was in a position to complete the deal.
SOCCER
newschain

Substitute Brennan Johnson earns Wales a deserved draw against Belgium

Brennan Johnson’s first international goal gave Wales a deserved 1-1 Nations League draw against Belgium in Cardiff. Johnson slid home Aaron Ramsey’s pass three minutes from time, his effort surviving an agonising VAR check for offside before the celebrations could begin. Youri Tielemans had put Belgium ahead after...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Michael Obafemi inspires Ireland to emphatic Nations League win over Scotland

Michael Obafemi marked his full debut with a stunning strike as the Republic of Ireland ended their wait for a first Nations League victory at the 13th attempt by putting Scotland to the sword. The 21-year-old Swansea frontman drilled home a 30-yard piledriver to cement a 3-0 League B Group...
WORLD
newschain

Gareth Southgate concerned by England reliance on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling

Gareth Southgate admits England’s over-reliance on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling’s goals is a concern as the World Cup edges closer. Preparations for the tournament in Qatar continued in front of empty stands at Molineux on Saturday evening as the Three Lions attempted to kickstart their Nations League campaign.
SPORTS
newschain

Real Madrid sign France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco

Real Madrid have announced the signing of France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for a reported fee of over £85million. Tchouameni, 22, who had been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris St Germain, has agreed a six-year deal with the Spanish champions and will undergo a medical on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ian Baraclough accepts Northern Ireland fans frustration after Kosovo defeat

Ian Baraclough admitted he could understand the frustrations of Northern Ireland fans who turned on him after a 3-2 defeat to Kosovo but insisted his side had taken a step forward with their performance in Pristina. A large section of the 500-strong travelling Green and White Army chanted ‘Cheerio’ as...
SPORTS
newschain

James Ward-Prowse fuelled by heartbreak of not being picked for Euro 2020

James Ward-Prowse is using the heartache of missing Euro 2020 as fuel in his bid to make England’s World Cup squad, with the set-piece specialist determined to show against Italy that he can compete against the best. This time last year the 27-year-old midfielder was reeling from the disappointment...
SPORTS
newschain

Scotland fans ‘completely correct’ to boo, admits Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson admitted Scotland deserved to be booed off by the Tartan Army following their dismal 3-0 defeat by the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. After losing their World Cup play-off semi-final to Ukraine at Hampden Park, the Scots began their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 home win over Armenia.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy