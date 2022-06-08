Severe storms affect Texas Panhandle with power outages, hail and heavy rains

Early Wednesday, severe thunderstorms rolled through the Texas Panhandle, leaving many residents without power amid reports of strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2,300 customers were still without power. About 16,500 customers were affected by sustained power outages at one point due to this weather event.

Hail, estimated at nearly the size of softballs, fell southeast of Farnsworth and southwest of Perryton. No major hail was reported in the Amarillo area.

Wind gusts up to 72 mph were reported near the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport. Near the Pantex plant, a wind gust reached 71 mph.

The rainfall amount near the airport was reported to be about 1.53 inches, giving the area much needed moisture in wake of lingering drought conditions. However, with the most recent rain, the area is still 1.62 inches below normal for the year, according to Alex Ferguson with the National Weather Service Amarillo office.

The Texas Department of Transportation warned those traveling in the region early Wednesday to be extra cautious due to the wind damage. In addition, the Randall County Sheriff's Office advised motorists in Amarillo to avoid the intersection of SW 58 and Hillside, where a power pole was leaning out into the street and traffic was being diverted.

One of the hardest hit areas was near Spearman and Gruver, with power poles falling on electric transmission lines that feed the area's power. By about 8 a.m. Wednesday, around 1,600 people were without power in that area; it was expected to be restored by the afternoon.

East of Amarillo in the Conway area, around 1,600 customers were without power at one point, but power has since been restored.

"When we get high winds, lightning, and other things of that nature, we often see little pockets of outages. These are fairly easy to restore; we just have to get the crews on scene. With these scattered outages, it takes a bit longer, due to the multiple different locations," said Wes Reeves, senior media relations specialist for Xcel Energy.

For more information and updates on current power outages, visit the outage map at https://tx.my.xcelenergy.com/s/outage-safety .

The weather forecast mentioned more storms possible and severe weather returning in the area on Thursday, with higher chances for storms further north in the region.