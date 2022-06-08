Center City brings local products to Amarillo with annual Community Market

Center City Amarillo, in partnership with community members, is bringing back its Community Market downtown. The event is held every Saturday, weather permitting, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Polk Street, beginning June 11 through Sept. 10.

According to Center City Executive Director Beth Duke, the Community Market gives the general public the opportunity to shop local produce, foods, crafts, and activities from area businesses.

"Our market is doing so many good things for our community. For one thing, it brings people downtown, which is the mission of Center City, and it gives families a Saturday morning experience," Duke said. "Another great part is the economic development that this helps provide. Many of these vendors started this as a hobby and now have turned it into a business. Some of our vendors that began selling here now have a store front."

The market will return to the grounds of the Historic Bivins Home for its seventh season. Opening day will feature live music by James Owens, who is set to perform from 10 a.m. to noon and is sponsored by CarpetTech. This year's market opening day will also feature Sabrina Meck Perez, who will lead Zumba classes for community members to join for free, beginning at 9 a.m.

To add to the celebration, KGNC Radio will participate as the market's business sponsor during the kickoff Saturday and will celebrate its 100th anniversary with the community by giving out cupcakes.

This year's market will include more than 80 vendors, including longtime participants such as Jam That's Good; Peace, Love and Cookies; Fenwicks; Ash and Ivy Winters Jewelry; and a new vendor serving Mexican pastries, with their signature item being a chocolate dipped churro.

Kristi Casler, owner and Baker for Peace, Love and Cookies, spoke about her seven-year involvement with the Community Market and what she is looking forward to this year.

"You make a unique connection with the community when you see them every weekend. The whole Community Market is like that. Everybody has people that show up every week, and it just means a lot to us. ... It's a neat vibe," Casler said. "I am excited to see everyone again. Every week, I prepare on Fridays to have the cookies freshly baked and ready to go for Saturday morning, and seeing familiar faces each week is a reward in its own."

According to Duke, the Amarillo Community Market provides an economic opportunity for local farmers, gardeners, craft food producers, artisans, food trucks, artists and other creatives. The market strives to incubate micro businesses, showcase local talent, and provide fun, healthy activities ranging from fitness and nutrition to arts and crafts.

“Amarillo Community Market has become a Center City tradition. Everything in our market must be homegrown, homemade, handcrafted or hand-created. People love to come to our historic downtown and stroll through the market booths where they can meet the growers, bakers and artists,” Duke said.

Admission to the 2022 Community Market is free and open to the public. Parking is available for free with on-street parking and availability in neighboring parking lots.