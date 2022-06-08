Manistee County sees 84 new cases and one new death since last week

Longer hours of operation, weddings, and food service are just a few options on the table for the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula (WOMP) following a ruling handed down last week by a United States District Court judge. In the fall of 2020, WOMP filed a federal lawsuit against Peninsula Township, alleging the rules in the township’s zoning ordinance that pertain to winery operations are unfairly restrictive and in some cases even unconstitutional. In a ruling June 3, Judge Paul Maloney of the Michigan Western District of the U.S. District Court sided with the wineries on most issues, striking down many of the statutes in the winery sections of the ordinance. But what does the new status quo mean for the wineries, and for Old Mission Peninsula in general?

OLD MISSION, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO