ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

Manistee County sees 84 new cases and one new death since last week

By Jeff Zide
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manistee County has recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases and one new death since June...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
northernexpress.com

Who’s in the Harbor?

From competition for slips to rising gas prices, here’s what marinas Up North are expecting this summer. For those who make their living at marinas and those whose summertime lives are largely defined by them, it’s the busiest and the most wonderful time of the year. But just...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Thick ‘rock snot’ found in upper Manistee River

MANISTEE COUNTY — Visitors to the upper Manistee River may come in contact with a thick, brown mucus clinging to rocks and trees under the surface. Didymo — otherwise known as “rock snot” owing to its unpleasant appearance — is a kind of algae that continues to spread in the upper Manistee River.
MANISTEE, MI
beckersasc.com

Michigan physician pleads guilty to fraudulent billing, to pay $500K

A Muskegon, Mich., physician has pleaded guilty to billing Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield for services she didn't perform, the U.S. Justice Department said June 7. Soaries Maxine Peterson, MD, 68, admitted she billed for office visits when she was out of state or out of the office...
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Manistee County, MI
Government
County
Manistee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Manistee County, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S Census#Community Level#Grand Traverse#Antrim#Mdhhs
traverseticker.com

Here's What A New Ruling Means For Old Mission Wineries

Longer hours of operation, weddings, and food service are just a few options on the table for the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula (WOMP) following a ruling handed down last week by a United States District Court judge. In the fall of 2020, WOMP filed a federal lawsuit against Peninsula Township, alleging the rules in the township’s zoning ordinance that pertain to winery operations are unfairly restrictive and in some cases even unconstitutional. In a ruling June 3, Judge Paul Maloney of the Michigan Western District of the U.S. District Court sided with the wineries on most issues, striking down many of the statutes in the winery sections of the ordinance. But what does the new status quo mean for the wineries, and for Old Mission Peninsula in general?
OLD MISSION, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WLUC

Marquette area doctor back in court on Monday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Jonathan Robertson, a Marquette area doctor facing Criminal Sexual Conduct charges, will appear in Marquette County Circuit Court on Monday, June 13. Robertson, who had offices in Marquette and Traverse City, was charged in 2018 following an investigation for allegedly prescribing narcotics in exchange for...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Grand Haven teen drowns while reading at Elk Lake

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have identified the victim of a Friday afternoon drowning on Elk Lake as an 18-year-old from Grand Haven. The 18-year-old was identified as Sendy Grettenberger of the Grand Haven area, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 3 p.m., Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the public […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
iheart.com

Biden Bombs on Kimmel and Takes Another Trip - 6-9-22

Doug Fricano joins in to invite you to a fundraiser tonight for ALS Association Grand Rapids at Fricano's. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for...
MICHIGAN STATE
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
689
Followers
892
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy