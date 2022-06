FREMONT -- Tesla shares are about to get three times less expensive.The company, which builds many of its vehicles in its factory in Fremont, announced Friday that its board approved a 3-for-1 stock split, its first split since August 2020.The split would need to be approved by shareholders at the company's annual meeting in August.Tesla closed Friday at a little over $696 per share. If the split were to happen today, its stock would be worth $232 a share.Don't worry, Tesla stockholders (which is pretty much everyone with a retirement account, these days) -- your stakes will still be worth...

FREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO