o UL to pay Lafayette Diocese $4 million for former hospital property

By Josh Archote, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 6 days ago

The University of Louisiana has finalized an agreement with the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette to purchase a portion of the property previously home to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for $4 million, university leaders announced at a celebration of strategic growth event Wednesday.

Located at St. Mary Boulevard and St. Landry St., the nearly six-acre plot moves the university closer to uniting its main campus with University Research Park, a goal of its 2012 master plan.

The plot contains medical office buildings and other facilities that were part of the hospital complex owned by Lourdes. UL plans to relocate its College of Nursing & Health Sciences to the site.

The new property will allow the university to increase the number of nursing and health sciences students it enrolls, expand degree programs, enhance existing partnerships with health providers, collaborate with professional schools and deepen relationships with biomedical and biopharmaceutical firms, said UL President Joseph Savioe.

Ultimately, the acquisition is part of UL’s broader goal of advancing healthcare in the Acadian region, Savoie said.

Upgrade: UL eyes $50M upgrade to primate center after limitations slowed COVID vaccine research

“If our region’s healthcare landscape is strong; if our health partners can provide quality and life-saving care to patients in times of need, it’s because our university provides that strength with deeply passionate and well-educated health professionals,” Savioe said. “It is our responsibility to build upon this foundation.”

As part of the agreement, the university will transfer a 1.4-acre plot adjacent to E.K. Long Gym at the corner of East St. Mary Boulevard and Girard Park Circle to the Diocese, valued at $860,000.

Bishop J. Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette said the exchanged land will be the site of a new Our Lady of Wisdom Church and Catholic Student Center.

“A new church and Catholic student center will give us the opportunity to expand our services to all of the community but especially for our students here on our current campus, who are really overflowing in our current facilities,” said Father Patrick Broussard.

The state paid $3.315 million to compensate the Diocese for the difference in the value of properties.

UL is in discussions with Our Lady of Lourdes about an acquisition of additional, undeveloped property that the hospital once encompassed spanning 20 acres.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: o UL to pay Lafayette Diocese $4 million for former hospital property

