ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Changes for Great Lakes Invitational: Moving to Grand Rapids, no Michigan hockey

By Chandler Engelbrecht, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Michigan Tech announced on Wednesday it will host the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Dec. 27-28. This marks the first time the GLI will be played outside of Detroit in its history.

The tournament started at Olympia Stadium from 1965-78, Joe Louis Arena from 1979-2012 and 2014-16, Comerica Park in 2013 as a part of the NHL's Winter Classic, and Little Caesars Arena in 2017-19.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the GLI in 2020 and four teams played a non-tournament showcase style event in 2021.

Along with Michigan Tech, the other teams participating in the two-day, single elimination tournament include Michigan State, Western Michigan and Ferris State.

This is the first time Michigan won't compete in the GLI since 1973, the second-longest streak in the event's history. MTU has been in GLI since its inception and MSU since 1979.

Last season, U-M tied Michigan Tech in the first game of the GLI, played in Ann Arbor, on Dec. 29 but canceled its game against Western Michigan in the GLI championship on Dec. 30 due to COVID-19 and roster concerns . The Wolverines ended the year 31-10-1 with a 3-2 overtime loss to Denver in the Frozen Four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4ynA_0g4iD6ZC00

"We're excited to continue the storied tradition of the GLI," Michigan Tech athletic director Suzanne Sanregret said in a statement released Wednesday . "We have always been committed to getting back to a tournament-style event and know that our fans and alumni are excited for the Huskies to defend the title.

"It's been a pleasure to work with Van Andel Arena and the Grand Rapids Griffins along with the administrators and coaches at Michigan State, Western Michigan, and Ferris State to continue the illustrious history of this premier college hockey tournament. We look forward to adding to the great traditions of the tournament and creating exciting memories for the student-athletes, coaches, and fans."

Michigan Tech concluded last season 21-13-3 with a 3-0 loss to Minnesota in the NCAA  tournament regional semifinal, WMU went 26-12-1 before falling to Minnesota in the East regional final, MSU was 12-23-1 before firing head coach Danton Cole and hiring Adam Nightingale , and Ferris State finished 11-24-1.

Historically, the Huskies have won the GLI 11 times, the Broncos have three titles in five appearances, the Spartans have 12 titles in 47 tournaments and the Bulldogs will be making their third-ever appearance in the tournament.

The GLI will begin at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 27, with the Huskies against the Broncos,  followed by the Spartans and Bulldogs 7 p.m. The winners will play in the GLI championship game at 7 p.m. the next day, after the third-place game 3:30 p.m.

Editor's note: Name of fired Michigan State head coach was erroneously edited into story and has since been corrected. We apologize for the error.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Changes for Great Lakes Invitational: Moving to Grand Rapids, no Michigan hockey

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers reportedly interested in former Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill?

Entering this season, the second-longest tenured coach in the league behind future Hall-of-Famer Jon Cooper was Detroit Red Wings bench boss Jeff Blashill. After just one playoff appearance (in his first year as coach), though, the rebuilding squad finally decided to move on as they try and begin their rise back toward contention. That makes the 48-year-old Blashill an experienced option on the open market, as he’s been in coaching roles since 1998 and coaching professionally since joining the Detroit organization in 2011. While he doesn’t have the shiniest resume, some of that can be attributed to the poor roster he was given in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

RED WINGS SIGN 6-FOOT-8 PROSPECT ELMER SODERBLOM TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with 6'8 prospect Elmer Soderblom. Soderblom, 20, was selected in the sixth round (159th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The Goteborg (Sweden) native spent the 2021-22 season in the SHL with...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
East Lansing, MI
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Release Former Michigan Standout

Tom Brady's status as both a Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots player means the two organizations are forever linked. But one former Michigan standout won't get a chance to become the next great Wolverine-turned-Patriot. On Friday, the Patriots announced that they have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Lions' executives react to first-round draft trade with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings pulling off a Day 1 trade with the Detroit Lions at the 2022 NFL draft gave new meaning to keeping your friends close and enemies closer. First-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t surprise anybody by trading back in the first round to accumulate more draft picks. However, it was a bit of a shock to see him accept business with Detroit to do it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danton Cole
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To CJ Carr's Commitment

CJ Carr is a five-star quarterback in the 2024 class. He's the grandson of legendary Michigan Wolverines head football coach Lloyd Carr. But he will not be playing for his grandpa's school. Instead, the elite quarterback recruit has committed to one of Michigan's rival programs. Thursday night, the class of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Hockey Writers

Bruins: 3 Candidates to Be Team’s Next Head Coach

Earlier this week, Boston Bruins management led by Cam Neely and Don Sweeney, made the decision to relieve Bruce Cassidy of his head coaching role with the Bruins. This announcement made waves across the hockey world as another highly decorated, and highly sought-after coach was on the market. The reasoning can be debated, the merits can be mulled over, but in the end, the decision has been made (I, for one, don’t agree with the decision, but that is neither here nor there).
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes Invitational#Michigan Tech#College Hockey#Western Michigan#Gli#Little Caesars Arena#Msu#U M
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy