Changes for Great Lakes Invitational: Moving to Grand Rapids, no Michigan hockey

Michigan Tech announced on Wednesday it will host the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Dec. 27-28. This marks the first time the GLI will be played outside of Detroit in its history.

The tournament started at Olympia Stadium from 1965-78, Joe Louis Arena from 1979-2012 and 2014-16, Comerica Park in 2013 as a part of the NHL's Winter Classic, and Little Caesars Arena in 2017-19.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the GLI in 2020 and four teams played a non-tournament showcase style event in 2021.

Along with Michigan Tech, the other teams participating in the two-day, single elimination tournament include Michigan State, Western Michigan and Ferris State.

This is the first time Michigan won't compete in the GLI since 1973, the second-longest streak in the event's history. MTU has been in GLI since its inception and MSU since 1979.

Last season, U-M tied Michigan Tech in the first game of the GLI, played in Ann Arbor, on Dec. 29 but canceled its game against Western Michigan in the GLI championship on Dec. 30 due to COVID-19 and roster concerns . The Wolverines ended the year 31-10-1 with a 3-2 overtime loss to Denver in the Frozen Four.

"We're excited to continue the storied tradition of the GLI," Michigan Tech athletic director Suzanne Sanregret said in a statement released Wednesday . "We have always been committed to getting back to a tournament-style event and know that our fans and alumni are excited for the Huskies to defend the title.

"It's been a pleasure to work with Van Andel Arena and the Grand Rapids Griffins along with the administrators and coaches at Michigan State, Western Michigan, and Ferris State to continue the illustrious history of this premier college hockey tournament. We look forward to adding to the great traditions of the tournament and creating exciting memories for the student-athletes, coaches, and fans."

Michigan Tech concluded last season 21-13-3 with a 3-0 loss to Minnesota in the NCAA tournament regional semifinal, WMU went 26-12-1 before falling to Minnesota in the East regional final, MSU was 12-23-1 before firing head coach Danton Cole and hiring Adam Nightingale , and Ferris State finished 11-24-1.

Historically, the Huskies have won the GLI 11 times, the Broncos have three titles in five appearances, the Spartans have 12 titles in 47 tournaments and the Bulldogs will be making their third-ever appearance in the tournament.

The GLI will begin at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 27, with the Huskies against the Broncos, followed by the Spartans and Bulldogs 7 p.m. The winners will play in the GLI championship game at 7 p.m. the next day, after the third-place game 3:30 p.m.

Editor's note: Name of fired Michigan State head coach was erroneously edited into story and has since been corrected. We apologize for the error.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Changes for Great Lakes Invitational: Moving to Grand Rapids, no Michigan hockey