ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Freshman Pitt Bigs To Tryout for Spanish U20 National Team

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5RI3_0g4iD5gT00

Pitt big men, Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham will be two of the 16 players competing for 12 roster spots.

View the original article to see embedded media.

PITTSBURGH -- Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham, twin brothers from Spain who committed to play basketball for the Pitt Panthers in early May, will tryout for a spot on their country's U20 national team, according to a release from the program .

The two newly-minted Panther big men, who have been on campus in Oakland taking classes working out with the team, will practice in Spain and Portugal for 20 days with the other 14 invitees before the final roster of 12 players is selected. Should they make the team, they will compete in the FIBA U20 European Championships in Montenegro from July 16-24.

Guillermo has experience playing on the international stage. He averaged 11 points on 56% shooting, 5.6 rebounds and three blocks over five games - each of which he started - for the Spanish team at the 2021 FIBA U18 Tournament.

“This is going to be a great experience for us. We are going to be practicing with teammates that are the best of Spain, so that’s always huge, and we have a lot of friends there,” Guillermo Diaz-Graham said. “Last year was my first time with the national team in official competition, and it was a really great experience. I met a lot of guys there, a lot of good friends now.”

Guillermo added that he believes working out with the Panthers during the spring has helped prepare him for the challenge that this tryout and international competition will pose.

“Starting workouts in college with new teammates, new coaches has been hard but it is a great warmup [for camp],” Guillermo said. “I’m a forward, I like to say I’m a forward because the way I move, so playing with and practicing with big guys like John [Hugley] that play inside has helped me extend my capacities and make me more confident about my inside game, too.”

Jorge hopes to make the national team for the first time.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Transfer QB Commits to Pitt Football

Pitt Signee Jordaan Bailey Will Not Enroll this Summer

Pitt Holds Third-Best National Title Odds Among ACC Teams

Aaron Donald Becomes Highest-Paid Non-QB in NFL History

Pitt Paces Power Five Schools in Commits From Official Visits

Pair of Pitt Greats Make 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Pitt Adds JuCo G Cashius McNeilly

Pitt Lands Six Commitments from Official Visitors

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Volunteers' Drew Gilbert ejected, suspended for possible elimination game vs. Notre Dame

Drew Gilbert, one of the best players on the Tennessee Volunteers and a well-regarded outfield prospect in Major League Baseball's upcoming amateur draft, will be suspended for Saturday's super regional game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he was ejected from Friday night's contest for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an umpire. (Joe Rexrode of The Athletic confirmed as much with the university's athletic department.)
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
South Oakland, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Basketball
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#National Team#Montenegro#Spanish#Fiba U18 Tournament
The Hockey Writers

Jan Spunar – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: HC Olomouc U20 (Czechia U20) Jan Spunar ranked third among European goaltenders by the NHL’s Central Scouting Department. He has NHL-ready size at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, which is especially important for goaltenders. The 2022 NHL Draft lacks top-end goaltending talent, so many of these prospects are based on their potential rather than their statistics.
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Athletic breaks down three incoming transfers for Florida basketball

Florida basketball saw some significant turnover on its roster after the departure of former head coach Mike White, leaving new skipper Todd Golden with a skeleton of a team to start his UF tenure. While the team got some great news when center Colin Castelton pulled his name from the NBA draft and returned to Gainesville, the more important work has been done through the transfer portal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
Spain
BET

Michael Sam Is Returning To Professional Football

Michael Sam is once again putting on shoulder pads and a helmet as he’s officially becoming a professional football player. According to OutSports, the former St. Louis Rams linebacker, who became the first openly gay NFL player when he was drafted in 2014, will take the field this weekend for the Barcelona Dragons against the Stuttgart Surge.
NFL
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
499
Followers
173
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy