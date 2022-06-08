ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Warning as dangerous days-long heatwave with temperatures hotter than the Sahara to hit 22m Americans this week

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

AN INTENSE heatwave with temperatures hotter than the Sahara will scorch the west coast this weekend as over 20million residents brace for the dangerous conditions.

The thermometers across California, Nevada and Arizona will crack the 100s through the rest of the week in what experts attribute to as "heat dome" conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01eQjl_0g4iCv5r00
An intense heatwave is expected to send temperatures spiking over 100 degrees across the west coast Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETuSs_0g4iCv5r00
The temperatures will exceed those in the Shara Desert Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZJxg_0g4iCv5r00
Experts are warning residents in the areas to limit their outdoor activity during the peak hours Credit: Getty Images - Getty

A "heat dome" occurs when high pressure traps concentrations of hot air over an area and blocks other weather systems from moving in, leading to sweltering conditions.

The National Weather Service has warned residents to prepare for severe heat conditions after temperatures in Phoenix rose to 107 degrees on Tuesday.

The San Diego desert areas will see temperatures reach up to 117 degrees.

In comparison, forecasts for the Sahara over the next ten days show highs of only 103 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTuXe_0g4iCv5r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fdWO_0g4iCv5r00

Temperatures are expected to peak by Friday, which is predicted to be the week's hottest day in most locations.

"Hot daytime temperatures with warm overnight lows will create a high risk of heat-related impacts for the general population," the NWS said.

The scorching temperatures will exceed those in the Shara Desert.

The condition will be so hot that people could "quickly succumb to the effects of these dangerous temperatures," the NWS warned.

"This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk,” The NWS office in Sacramento tweeted.

According to AccuWeather, the affected areas will experience their hottest temperatures of the year so far.

"A northward bulge in the jet stream will expand and strengthen late in the week, especially from Thursday through Saturday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson said.

Experts are warning residents about the risks of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstrokes.

Forecasters say residents should limit their outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and should stay well-hydrated.

Most heat-related alerts are expected to phase out by Saturday evening or Sunday evening, depending on the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MT1bE_0g4iCv5r00
Temperatures in San Diego desert areas will exceed 110 degrees this week Credit: AFP

TROPICAL STORM ALEX

The record temperatures come days after the first tropical storm of the year drenched parts of South Florida over the weekend.

Parts of Florida experienced severe flooding and rainy weather as Tropical Storm Alex passed through the state and moved toward Bermuda.

Hours after the storm had passed, the roads of Miami-Dade county were flooded with water leaving many cars stranded.

There were multiple reports of flooded cars that had to get towed from where they were.

First responders used high water rescue vehicles to assist people to safety who were stranded in the waters.

The storm dropped 12 inches of rain on downtown Miami and over nine and a half inches on South Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMYyt_0g4iCv5r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohHwH_0g4iCv5r00

The Atlantic hurricane season officially started on June 1. This is an unusually early start to the season, but it's not unprecedented in Florida.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted that this season will be "above-normal" and is expecting 14 to 21 named storms.

Comments / 7

Related
Tampa Bay Times

‘It could happen fast:’ Meteorologist tells Floridians to monitor Gulf system

The first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may arrive just in time for the season’s June 1 start date. A tropical system over the Yucatan Peninsula, the remnants of a Pacific hurricane that struck Mexico on Monday, has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm or depression later this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning. If it reaches sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it would be named Alex.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Record-breaking triple-figure heat to hit the US with experts issuing severe warning over ‘life-threatening’ weather

A RECORD-breaking heatwave will bake parts of the US this week as meteorologists warn locals of the potential life-threatening outdoor conditions. A heat advisory is in effect for several Southwestern states, including Texas, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and parts of California, with temperatures expected to hit triple digits and intensify throughout the week.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Atmospheric River Rages Towards the Pacific Northwest

A late-season atmospheric river is headed toward the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada. AccuWeather meteorologists warn it may produce catastrophic flooding if it reaches land in the coming days. Extreme Weather. Storms continue to come in from the Pacific Ocean, trapping most of western Washington and southern British Columbia...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Daily Mail

Huge 'life threatening' hurricane is set to smash Mexico coast as first tropical storm of year 'Agatha' tees up 100mph winds, flash flooding and mudslides

Mexico is bracing for its first hurricane of the season which is expected to bring 'potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.'. Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel. The storm could pack winds as...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sahara#Americans#Heatwave#Accuweather
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.  The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

California’s famous redwoods growing special leaves to combat historic drought, scientists find

California’s famous redwood trees grow leaves specifically designed to suck in enough water from the air around them, according to a new study.It has long been accepted scientific fact that trees absorb water through their leaves. But the new study published in the American Journal of Botany, shows in new detail how redwoods adapt their capacity for water intake to their particular enviornmental conditions. Redwoods, which once thrived in the western hemisphere but can now only be found in coastal California and southern Oregon, have two types of shoots: axial shoots, which are bunched together and located close to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bridget Mulroy

Violent Volcanic Eruption With 7.2 Earthquake

Molten lava cascades 'Sharkcano' Island.(Tanya Grypachevskaya/Unsplash) This week, there have been more than five earthquakes over 5.0. There have been ten this week alone. The strongest so far has been in Peru. The magnitude was 7.2.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
482K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy