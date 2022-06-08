Burial service for unclaimed bodies to be held in Anderson Friday

A burial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Civic Center Recycling Center in Anderson as officials work to provide a dignified and respectful service for people whose bodies have gone unclaimed or were not able to have funeral arrangements paid.

It will be the first of many services, as the Anderson County Coroner's Office has identified a total of 148 unclaimed, cremated remains in their possession, some dating back to 2013, said Don McCown, chief deputy coroner.

"We cremate 15 to 27 a year," McCown said. "There are a lot of people that have been estranged from their families."

Friday's initial burial will honor 113 names, with four names being honored during the ceremony, and the remainder later in the day.

The people will be commemorated with their names on a memorial style wall, and every three to six months, new names will be added as more cremated remains are interred on site, according to Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns.

This event is open to the public.

"It's important to have a place to be laid to rest with dignity and respect," Burns said. "It is equally important to have a place to visit and to know that your loved one was provided a final resting place."

Anderson County's current indigent cemetery is at capacity, officials said in a press release.

Before people are interred at either of Anderson's indigent cemeteries, officials reach out to family members to offer the opportunity to possess their remains.

