We now wait two weeks to see if Ravnsborg’s crony and DCI director David Natvig will persist in his bid for the A.G. nomination or if he will follow his incompetent chum in surrendering to the inevitable nomination of former Attorney General and better lawyer and driver Marty Jackley. We will also see whether Ravnsborg’s concession inclines Senators to go easy on him and let him return from impeachment suspension to suck his thumb behind the A.G.’s desk until January or whether Senators will stick to their guns, convict Ravnsborg for breaking the law, killing a man, and abusing and discrediting his office, and remove Ravnsborg from government immediately and for good.

1 DAY AGO