Tipton, MO

Two men charged after deputy injured during fight in Tipton

By Karl Wehmhoener
 3 days ago
TIPTON, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two men are charged with several crimes after a Tuesday morning incident near the First Assembly of God Church in Tipton led to a deputy needing surgery to fix a broken ankle.

Robert Hummel

Robert Hummel and Dustin Harvey are each charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Hummel is charged with resisting arrest and Harvey is charged with second-degree assault – special victim.

During a routine patrol, Moniteau County Sheriff’s deputies found the two men carrying bags near the edge of the church at 1:29 a.m. The two men told deputies they were out looking at the trash placed out for the city-wide clean up however deputies observed both men appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances, according to a release.

Deputies asked to search the bag the men had and permission was granted but became nervous when deputies patted down the men and found an alleged drug pipe in Harvey’s possession according to the release.

Dustin Harvey

A fight ensued and the two men were taken into custody. One of the deputies was injured during the fight with reportedly significant injuries to his ankle to include multiple fractures. The deputy is awaiting surgery.

Both men do not have a defense attorney listed according to online court records.

Both men are being held at the Moniteau County Jail; Hummel is being held on a $25,000 bond and Harvey is being held on a $50,000 bond.

