Jay Barker, the former Alabama quarterback, was convicted on Thursday of reckless endangerment not involving a weapon, which is a misdemeanor. The news came from according to Kris Mumford, public information officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department, via AL.com. Barker is on probation for reckless endangerment in Tennessee after he was charged with a felony in a January incident involving his estranged wife, country singer Sara Evans. After that incident, Barker was charged with felony aggravated felony assault with a weapon.

2 DAYS AGO