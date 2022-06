The New York Yankees’ bullpen has stepped up despite a flurry of injuries early on in the year. Despite not having Chad Green, Luis Gil, and Aroldis Chapman due to injury, the Yankees’ relievers stepped up and have helped to keep the good times rolling while their teammates are on the mend. Manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Chapman’s injury on Thursday, indicating that the flamethrowing closer would be headed for a bullpen session later this week ahead of a potential return to the mound in the near future, per Marly Rivera.

