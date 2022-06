A 6-year-old boy who was run over by a tractor in Livermore Falls is improving in the hospital. According to the Sun Journal, the boy was run over by the tractor on Saturday aroud noon. Police said a younger child got on the tractor and hit a pedal, backing over the 6-year-old with the rear tire. The tractor was running and was being used to split wood.

LIVERMORE FALLS, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO