AEW Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View Buys, Did MJF Help?, Tony Khan Reacts
By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
3 days ago
The recent AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view dew an estimated 155,000 purchases, according to AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan. According to Khan, who recently talked with Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, Double Or Nothing drew $1.1 million in ticket sales on May 29 at...
Declan McMahon, Shane McMahon’s son, shared photos from his high school graduation ceremony with Triple H in attendance on Instagram. Declan also shared backstage photos from a Friday Night Smackdown episode. The photos can be seen in the slideshows below.
Former WWE star Shelly Martinez (aka Ariel, Salinas) recently spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews about Stephanie McMahon telling many female wrestlers to “cover up” at a meeting. “She was talking about how we had to cover our butts more, and she kept using me as an example,” Martinez...
As PWMania.com previously reported, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be appearing at this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Due to ticket sales, WWE changed plans for Reigns to appear at the show after it moved from Allegiant Stadium to the smaller T-Mobile Arena. He was scheduled to defend his championship against Riddle at the event.
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We are told that Sami Zayn wrestles Riddle and if Riddle wins he gets a Unified title match but if he loses, he will be banned from Smackdown. We see Drew McIntyre in Gorilla Position fighting off Butch before he can go...
This year’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view will be without the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be on the show, according to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso. The news has also been confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The plans for the Reigns were changed as they moved from Allegiant Stadium to the smaller and inside T-Mobile Arena, according to Barrasso.
AEW World Champion CM Punk had surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Punk underwent lower leg surgery, and the surgery was a success, according to AEW. There’s still no news on what exactly needed to be repaired, but Punk is on the mend now. We hadn’t heard of a “lower leg” injury before tonight. His foot had earlier been reported to be injured.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on Stephanie McMahon’s “leave of absence” from WWE and the attempts to bury her a few weeks after her departure. There was an attempt to bury her earlier this week, and Dave Meltzer reports that the Business Insider story about her departure was planted by someone in the company as a tactic to bury her. According to the article, Vince McMahon is the cause for her “leave of absence.” Meltzer, on the other hand, stated that she was the one who decided to leave and that she had been considering doing so for some time.
Rumors of WWE potentially re-signing Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) reportedly boosted ticket sales for last Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell event, although WWE has yet to re-sign the man behind The Fiend. A new story on Wrestling Observer Radio offered some intriguing details regarding Wyatt’s WWE release last...
After a recent AEW Dynamite taping, AEW’s Chris Jericho and WWE’s MVP apparently got into a heated confrontation. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MVP and Jericho had a confrontation inside the hotel where AEW performers were staying after the Dynamite show on May 18 in Houston, Texas, where MVP sometimes stays. According to reports, the incident occurred at 1am local time, following the Dynamite filming earlier that night.
On next week’s SmackDown from Minneapolis, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Riddle defeated Sami Zayn in singles competition on Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX, with Paul Heyman on commentary. Riddle was supposed to be banned from the blue brand if Sami won, but since he won, Riddle has earned a title match against Reigns on SmackDown next Friday.
At the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event, the company named the Owen Hart Cup winners, Adam Cole for the men and Britt Baker for the women. AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross described his emotional backstage encounter with Martha Hart on his podcast, Grilling JR:. “I...
AEW star Toni Storm recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Storm mentioned the differences between WWE and AEW:. “I would say probably the biggest comparison is I’m not like walking on eggshells. There’ve been a lot of people...
Xia Brookside is engaged to be married. On Twitter, the WWE NXT UK star announced her engagement to fellow pro wrestler Sean Kustom, who is from Australia and regularly competes in the UK. Best wishes to the happy couple. Brookside debuted in pro wrestling in 2014, working in the independent...
The AEW Rampage episode on TNT tonight will air at 10 p.m. ET, at its usual timeslot. The show was taped at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, earlier this week, and complete spoilers are available at this link. For tonight’s Rampage, AEW has revealed the following line-up.
EC3 discussed turning down offers to perform as past characters and what it was like to return to NXT after being in IMPACT on this week’s episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.” On turning down offers to perform as his old character after Control Your Narrative was created, he said:
The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 2. On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Sheamus fought Drew McIntyre to a No Contest in the first qualifier for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match when they both used steel chairs on each other at the same time. There’s no indication yet on what WWE has planned for Sheamus and McIntyre, but a “Second Chance” qualifier might happen. Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li in the first qualifier for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match on Friday night’s SmackDown, securing her spot in the match. In the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 8 spots, while in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 7 positions. On Monday’s RAW, the MITB qualifications are set to continue.
AEW star Matt Hardy appeared as a guest on ‘Drinks With Johnny,’ where they discussed the blurred lines in wrestling and what is legitimate and what is not. Hardy discussed Bryan Danielson’s leg becoming hooked between the ramp and the ring on the May 18th episode of AEW Rampage. Danielson, according to Hardy, is a genius at convincing people.
Will Ospreay of NJPW and Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) will make their AEW Rampage debuts on TNT on Friday. As PWMania.com previously reported, The United Empire (Ospreay, Davis, Fletcher, Aaron Henare) attacked Trent Beretta and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite. This was in response to Empire members Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan attacking FTR, Trent, and Rocky Romero during their title match on the Third Anniversary Dynamite a few weeks ago. You can see footage from the segment on Wednesday night’s Dynamite by clicking here.
AEW star Jay Lethal appeared on the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted to discuss a variety of topics. During it, Lethal addressed everything that led up to his signing with AEW, since he was with Ring of Honor before they went on hiatus and released all wrestlers from their contracts.
We open up with a look at everything that went down leading to tonight’s event. It’s obvious Sami Callihan vs. Moose will be added to Slammiversary in some fashion. They aired yet another TNA-themed classic opening set to the old Cross the Line theme song. Those have been a nice nod to history as they head towards Slammiversary on 6/19.
