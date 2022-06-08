ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

After multiple hurdles, Austin-style beer garden to open in Richardson

By Teresa Gubbins
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's craft beer coming to Richardson in a beer garden setup with a touch of Austin. Called Old 75 Beer Garden, it's a new concept opening at the Richardson Restaurant Park, at 744 S. Central Expy., just north of Spring Valley Road. According to a release, it'll open in...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

3 new restaurants, shops prepare to open at The Star in Frisco

The Star District, located at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, is welcoming three new tenants this fall. The 91-acre campus announced in a June 8 news release that two retail stores and one restaurant will join the district in late 2022. The additions will come just six months after five dining and entertainment businesses opened at The Star. From July 2021-June 2022, The Star leased more than 55,000 square feet to North Texas-based tenants, the release said.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

First-time restaurateur brings people together over tacos in Frisco

Although he had zero restaurant experience, Frisco resident Blaine McGowan opened Chído Taco Lounge in The Shops at Starwood on March 12, 2021. “I wanted to get into the restaurant biz because I love food and people,” McGowan said. “I’ve always been the guy who goes into restaurants and questions why they don’t do things a certain way and how things can be better.”
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Hurtado Barbecue Readies for Grand Opening in Little Elm

We had a chance to get an early peek at the newest Hurtado Barbecue restaurant opening in Little Elm (100 Hardwicke Lane) before their grand opening this weekend. It was about a year ago that owner and pitmaster Brandon Hurtado promised a second restaurant after a successful venture at his original location in Arlington. Fast forward a year and here we are getting a first look at his second beautiful location, replete with a full-service bar, a large indoor dining room with more shaded tables outside and a menu for budding barbecue enthusiasts.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

La La Land Kind Cafe coming soon on West Campbell Road in Richardson

La La Land Kind Cafe is planning to open soon in Richardson. The coffee shop will be located at 242 W. Campbell Road in Richardson, which had previously housed the Great Outdoors Sub Shop. An opening date has not yet been announced. La La Land has four other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offers a variety of coffee and matcha drinks, teas and food options. 214-579-9550 (Lower Greenville location). www.lalalandkindcafe.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
CandysDirt

Live Large In This Lux Lakeside Resort at Heath Golf and Yacht Club

If you’re searching for a retreat with resort appeal, this new construction gem in the Heath Golf & Yacht Club could be just what you’re looking for. Kim Woodul of Ebby Halliday Realtors has the listing for a brand new, contemporary-style home that’s slated to be ready by December 2022 — that means you could be spending your New Year in a new home.
HEATH, TX
Larry Lease

5 Top Ice Cream Shops in Dallas

There are several great places to get a tasty ice cream scoop across Dallas.Lama Roscu/Unsplash. The summer heat has arrived, other than spending time at the pool or at your favorite bar, summer is the perfect time to cool off with a cone or scoop of ice cream. Don't let the current heatwave keep you from finding the perfect ice cream scoop.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

7-Eleven with surprising amenity tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Newest 7-Eleven store in Dallas comes with unheard-of amenity: a patio. Convenience store king 7-Eleven has opened a new store in Dallas with a previously unheard-of offering at a 7-Eleven store: a patio. Located at 13635 Preston Rd. at the corner of Alpha Road, this is one of the chain's "Evolution Stores," a concept that strives to upgrade the convenience store model, serving as a testing ground featuring their latest products and innovations.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

This Cute, Little Happy Home Just Hit The Market

Do I always start these with “look at this little cutie?” Can I? Taking a poll. Leave your answers in the comments!! But seriously, look at this little cutie!! It’s across the street from Mockingbird Elementary — which is adorable. It’s also super close to Lower Greenville, Tietze Park and everything Mockingbird, the street, has to offer. It’s listed for just under $700,000, which feels like a steal for the location. It’s updated, but there’s still room to make it your own.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Craft Brews beer, wine, cigar vendor opens in McKinney

Craft Brews held a grand opening April 15 at 7500 Stacy Road, Ste. 140 in McKinney. The store sells beer, wine, spirits, cocktail mixes and other adult beverage accessories. Craft Brews also sells cigars. Products can be purchased in-store, as well as ordered in advance and picked up in the store, curbside or delivered. 214-592-8440. https://craftbrews.gotoliquorstore.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
advocatemag.com

Owner of East Dallas institutions Cigarz Bona Pizza, The Goat dies

William “Bill” Weiss, who owned Cigarz Bona Pizza and The Goat, has died. Weiss died Wednesday, June 8, Cigarz announced on its Facebook page. The Goat has been an East Dallas watering hole for decades, and we wrote a story about it in 2020. Lota Dunham bought the...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Five Essential Dallas Restaurants

There are a number of restaurants that are essential destinations for those who are in the area.Nick Karvounis/Unsplash. Dallas is home to a variety of restaurants that have become essential eats for those who either call Dallas home or come visit the Dallas area. From fine dining to the finest barbecue, these spots all make a splash on the city's DNA.
DALLAS, TX
rejournals.com

American Landmark expands presence in Texas

American Landmark Apartments has acquired Broadway Chapter Apartments, a 242-unit apartment community located in the Near Southside submarket of Fort Worth. Built in 2021 and located at 401 Hemphill Street, Broadway Chapter offers studios, lofts and one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 547 to 1,195 square feet. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets with custom shelving, oversized windows, a keyless fob entry system, private balconies and 20-foot ceilings in lofts. This work-friendly community also provides a wide range of amenities, including a resident lounge with a coffee bar, library, Zoom room, fitness center with pelotons, infinity-edge pool with in-pool loungers, sun deck and fire pit.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Here’s where you can get the best German chocolate cake in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you just can’t shake your sweet tooth on Saturday there might be a reason, your body must know that June 11 is National German Chocolate Cake Day!. Our bodies can do miraculous things and just knowing that the day you’re experiencing would be unfulfilled without a slice of this delicious treat is miracle enough for us. NationalToday says, “The traditionally chocolate cake features rich chocolate layers coated in sweet and nutty pecan frosting — but the dessert isn’t actually German! German chocolate cake was named after an English-American named Sam German, creator of a specific baking chocolate at the Baker’s Chocolate Company.”
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

This weekend is National Outlet Shopping Day! Here are some deals in DFW

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Outlet Shopping Day is this weekend and from June 11-12 you expect some great deals in North Texas. Here are some places you can celebrate National Outlet Shopping Day in North Texas. In celebration of National Outlet Shopping Day, Grapevine Mills will be participating in...
DALLAS, TX
