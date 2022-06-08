ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

General fund budget considered for next fiscal year

By Melanie Wilkinson
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK – As the York City Council meets with department heads to discuss budget ideas for the next fiscal year, they did the same this past week with Dr. Sue Crawford, city administrator, as it pertains to the General Fund. Dr. Crawford told the council the city is...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

County board to meet with EDF reps

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be meeting with representatives from EDF Renewables next Tuesday morning, as part of their regular session. EDF is currently working toward a large solar field project in Hays Township, which is in the area of McCool Junction. Perez Agwan is scheduled to...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Council considers requests for convention center budget

YORK – The York City Council and administration met with Terri Carlson, director of the Holthus Convention Center, to discuss her department’s proposed budget. Hers was a turn among the other departments, as each is meeting with city officials as they work toward creating the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: More than half paved, Lincoln's South Beltway set to open in less than a year

The first bite of earth for the South Beltway came out of a cornfield near U.S. 77 and Saltillo Road in May 2020. Then contractors took another. And another. Two years later, Hawkins Construction and its army of dozers, diggers, scrapers and haulers have moved 5.25 million cubic yards of dirt along the 11-mile-long construction site — enough to fill nearly 300,000 dump trucks.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Full-time Truck Driver

WE ARE LOOKING FOR A MOTIVATED FULL-TIME TRUCK DRIVER TO JOIN OUR TEAM!. B&K, Inc in Sutton Nebraska is looking to hire a Full-time Truck Driver. Over The Road Local Hauls. Must be 23+ and able to pass drug test. Easy work environment, competitive pay, paid holidays. Some Truck Driving...
SUTTON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, NE
Government
City
York, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
York News-Times

Michael Foods closing David City plant

Michael Foods has announced that it will be closing its David City plant July 29. The company acquired the David City egg processing operation in 2020 when it purchased Henningsen Foods. Lisa Hanley, a spokeswoman for Michael Foods parent company Post Holdings, confirmed the closing but declined to provide any...
DAVID CITY, NE
York News-Times

A wicked storm leaves destruction in York County

YORK COUNTY -- Mother Nature sure took its course Tuesday night as a massive hail storm unfolded in York and Fillmore County. It was something no one has seen in quite some time. The storm swept through Hampton, making its way through the Henderson and McCool areas. With its high...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

‘Long Hope to Henderson – One Town, Many Businesses’ salad luncheon June 18 at Heritage Park

HENDERSON – Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park presents “Long Hope to Henderson – One Town, Many Businesses” at a salad luncheon on Saturday, June 18, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required by stopping at the Heritage Park or calling (402) 723-5694 – callers are welcome to leave a message. This will be a fun, fact-finding event at the Park’s Irrigation and Agricultural Building.
HENDERSON, NE
York News-Times

Guatemala native owns two Grand Island companies

When Honorio Bravo moved to the United States from Guatemala in 1999, he didn’t have much. Now he owns two Grand Island businesses. One of his companies is called HR Bravo Construction. “Mostly we do paint, flooring and trimwork,” Bravo said. You might call it carpentry work, he added....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sue Crawford
York News-Times

Coming out of COVID, Omaha adding hotel rooms downtown

OMAHA -- It didn't make sense to open the Peregrine Hotel during a time when people weren't traveling. So the Omaha hotel, near 18th and Douglas streets, opened about a year later than planned. Business is starting to pick up, creating a sense of things returning to normal, said general...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for June 9

Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. Ginger L. Vossler, age 57 of York, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in York. She was born July 7, 1964 to Duane and Barbara (Greer) Schlegelmilch in…
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York man charged with six felonies, involving meth, weapons and obstruction

YORK – Braden Galvan, 24, of York, has been charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor in York County District Court, which involve alleged possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, use of a deadly weapon and trying to obstruct law enforcement officers. One of the charges against Galvan...
YORK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#The York City Council#The General Fund
York News-Times

Heritage Park celebrates journey from Russia to America

HENDERSON -- Every year, the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park holds a kids' event reenacting and telling the story of the immigrants’ journey from Russia to America and how they came to Henderson. When the kids arrive at the park, they are directed to a few tubs of clothing that...
HENDERSON, NE
York News-Times

Lincoln inmate assaults two staff members; one was seriously hurt

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln assaulted two staff members Wednesday. The staff members were preparing the inmate for transfer to another facility when he allegedly punched each of them in the face and continued to physically resist, a release said. A third staff member used pepper spray, which...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Chuck Warner presented a Quilt of Valor

EXETER -- On June 7, 2022 Chuck Warner of Exeter was presented his Quilt of Valor for his service in the Air Force in Fairmont. The presentation was given by the York Asera Care Hospice’s Arrielle Lindt and Nick Wollenburg of Veteran Services. The Quilt of Valor’s mission is...
EXETER, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Marketing
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in York, NE

The York area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Charges filed against man who stole vehicle and wrecked it while drunk in York County

YORK – Formal charges have been filed against Mariano Rico-Jasso, 35, of Pecos, Texas, who is accused of stealing a vehicle, driving drunk and wrecking it in York. According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by witnesses who said they saw a vehicle go through a stop sign at the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and Highway 34 and then into a ditch. The reporting witnesses stopped to check on the driver and he advised them not to call police officers because the vehicle was stolen.
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy