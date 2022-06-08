ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Freedom Stroll

By Dusty Ellis, Courtesy of DTSA
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OjRG_0g4i9gAM00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo will be celebrating our freedom this year with a Downtown Strong Freedom Stroll to celebrate the birth of our great nation’s independence. This is a fantastic experience for family and friends to enjoy the rich history and diversity of Downtown San Angelo on Thursday, June 30th from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Just like previous events, participating businesses and organizations may provide exclusive discounts, refreshments, or giveaways for guests! If you don’t want to walk the Concho Valley Transit District and Museum of Fine Arts have graciously sponsored the Trolley transportation. This service is completely free and from one stop to the next participants can learn from the stroll guide about the fascinating history of downtown San Angelo and more about participating venues. There will also be live music, refreshments, captivating art, and so much more.

Visit downtownsanangelo.com/events and San Angelo Downtown Strong on Facebook for more information and updates about each participating venue taking part in the Downtown Strong Freedom Stroll.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

15 dogs euthanized this month

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post made by Concho Valley PAWS 15 dogs were euthanized this month alone. The post went on to say, “The city’s shelter is overcrowded, understaffed, and unable to provide adequate care for over 300 dogs.” PAWS and the City of San Angelo have worked together to accomplish […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
San Angelo, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
KLST/KSAN

West Texas Rehab hosts 45th annual Summer Camp

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Over 90 campers and their buddies get to load up on buses and head out to a ranch for a 3-day summer camp just southwest of San Angelo near twin buttes, this week. “It’s a great opportunity,” said Camp Director Sarah Gonzalez. “These kids are always dying to come back year after […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stroll#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

Road closures set for Friday, June 10th

SAN ANGELO, Texas — (Update: Friday, June 10, 2022) — The City of San Angelo announced that road closures on College Hills Boulevard that were scheduled to begin on Friday would instead begin on Monday, June 13th. According to a statement issued by the City on Friday morning, June 10th, 2022, a portion of College […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

GALLERY: Team Texas advances in Special Olympics 2022, meets Peyton Manning

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Special Olympics’ Team Texas, from Abilene, is doing well in its Championship for Unified Flag Football! After leaving Abilene with a proper ‘hero send-off’ and traveling to Houston, Team Texas jetted off to Orlando, Florida to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. Upon their arrival, two-time Super Bowl […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KLST/KSAN

August Pfluger: possibility of migrants being released in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a recent press release, Congressman August Pfluger, the Lead Republican on the Homeland Security Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee, released a statement exposing the Biden Administration’s plan to possibly release busloads of migrants in San Angelo, Texas. Congressman August Pfluger said:  “I have repeatedly told Secretary Mayorkas not to bring […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating a body found in Irion County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 at 8 AM the San Angelo Police Department was contacted by Irion County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the remains of a male subject being located near the 500blk of Penrose Road in Irion County. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Division arrived at the scene in order […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy