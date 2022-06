“Modern warfare has moved to the courtroom, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought international law and international courts into a new era of relevance.”. (Pittsburgh) — Ukraine’s defense against Russia won’t just be a fight on the battlefield; the conflict will also come to blows in the courtroom. To help, the University of Pittsburgh is bringing about half a dozen Ukrainian lawyers and law students to Oakland to complete the school’s prestigious master’s degree in law.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO