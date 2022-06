Picture this: it’s Memorial Day weekend, you’re soaking up rays by the pool and soft music is playing in the background. The heat on your skin, the three-day weekend, the beginning of summer — it’s pure bliss…until it isn’t. Silly you, thinking you could relax with toddlers around! Gabrielle Union, master of relatable parenting videos, nailed this common parenting struggle in a new video posted to Instagram on Sunday.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO