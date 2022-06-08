Jes Naturals opens Eden Prairie location

Jes Naturals CBD Wellness, already an established business in downtown Excelsior, has opened a new location in Prairie Village Mall, located at 16550 W. 78th St., Unit C, Eden Prairie.

The CBD and wellness boutique stores were founded and are owned by Patty Gilk. The decision to open an Eden Prairie location seemed - well, it seemed natural.

“We have a large number of guests coming from Eden Prairie already,” Patty said, “so we knew we would have strong support in the space.”

Because the Gilks live in a location central to Eden Prairie and Excelsior, Patty said they are familiar with the area.

“We live right in the middle of Excelsior and Eden Prairie, so our family has spent a lot of time in the area shopping and enjoying the restaurants. We love the other businesses in Eden Prairie Village and love how accessible it is.”

While now fully established in their Eden Prairie space, making it their own took some effort.

“The previous business was a bank, so we had to completely gut the space to make sure it was the open concept, inviting space we imagined for our guests,” Patty said.

That included new flooring, new paint, additional storage space, new light, and opening the ceilings.

With the build-out completed and the doors open, Jes Naturals in Eden Prairie offers more space than the store in Excelsior.

“The space is much larger than our Excelsior space, so we are very excited to host more events,” Patty said. “We have done CBD education events and private shopping events at our Excelsior location, and plan to add collaborations in our space with other local wellness-centered businesses. Our product will stay consistent so we can offer everyone our same full selection.”

Daughter Emily Gilk has also been involved since the business’s inception.

“Emily has been with us since the very beginning of Jes,” Patty said. “She helped to design the store, build our website, create all of our marketing materials, build out our social media, and so much more.”

Emily has also been instrumental on the retail end of the business, with a “very strong knowledge on all of our products and, of course, loves CBD herself,” Patty said. “She graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in marketing and has extensive experience in both social media marketing and retail.”

All of the products sold at Jes Naturals are organically grown in the United States, third-party tested to ensure purity and quality, and personally vetted.

“At Jes Naturals, we believe that our premium hemp CBD products can improve lives. We’re dedicated to delivering health and well-being through natural CBD products,” Patty said.

For business hours and other information, visit jesnaturals.com.