Two men arrested after tense 18-hour siege that forced local residents to sleep in their cars during a lockdown ends on the Gold Coast

Two man have been arrested after holding police at bay for 18 hours in a siege that forced residents of a Gold Coast suburb to sleep in their cars.

Queensland Police announced they had now lifted the emergency declaration at Nerang that had prevented local residents accessing their homes and forced the closure of a local Catholic school.

'Police thank the community for their patience and understanding during this incident,' police posted in the statement.

It is believed one of the men is a high-risk violent offender, possibly connected to two shootings on the Gold Coast in recent days.

In one of those incidents, a gun was fired at a family's car as they drove home from dinner in nearby Coolangatta on Saturday night.

The bullet shattered the car's window and was millimetres from directly hitting a 55-year-old father in the front passenger seat.

In the early hours of Monday morning, multiple shots were fired from a car at the Arundel Police Beat.

Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Ahearn confirmed on Thursday morning one of the men had recently removed an ankle monitor.

The two wanted men had barricaded themselves in a duplex belonging to an elderly couple in Rimu Place, Nerang around 3.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Nearby St Brigid's Primary School immediately went into lockdown before police extended the emergency declaration and exclusion zone two hours later.

The exclusion zone encompassed Riverpark Drive, McLaren Road, Kopwhai Place and Inverness Street but has now been lifted.

Some residents spent the night sleeping in their cars in freezing conditions, unable to return home as temperatures plunged to 4C.

'I live 100m over that way. They are letting people come out of the street not going into the street,' a woman told the Today show on Thursday.

One man added: 'It looks like I'm locked out for I don't know how much longer, I will make my way back to home unshaven, having not showered and still in yesterday's clothes.'

Gregg Guyder missed Wednesday night's State of Origin opener after going out to stock up supplies to watch the big match.

He was shocked to return to blocked off streets and unable to get home.

'So I've been in the gym twice,' he told the ABC.

'[My house] wouldn't be far away, maybe 400 metres. I live by myself.

'It was pretty chilly [in the car overnight], I've still got the engine going now.'

'Police are certainly still on the scene there and negotiations are continuing,' Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Ahearn told reporters on Thursday morning before the men surrendered.

'We are acutely aware of the impact on the local community in that area, with having a situation like this unfolding, bit we - it's our intention to resolve it as soon as we can.'

Residents in the locked down vicinity have taken to social media to report police can be heard trying to negotiate with the men via a megaphone.

'We are only a few houses away,' one wrote

Two armed men have barricaded themselves inside a home. There were two elderly people let out a few hours ago who went straight to ambulances.'

A number of ambulance crews remain on standby at the scene, along with dozens of police.

'We empathise with the members of the public who have been so inconvenienced by this action but again our guiding principles are nothing other than community safety, Acting Chief Superintendent Geoff Sheldon told ABC Gold Coast Breakfast.

The elderly couple were released from the duplex by the men. A woman in her 80s was treated by paramedics at the scene for shock.

St Brigid's Primary School will remain closed on Thursday.

'Police have advised that the situation across from the school is ongoing and the immediate area remains closed, the school posted.

'As this is a police matter, we have limited information and a timeframe is unknown.'

Another local was desperate to return home to her elderly mother.

'They won't let me past just to get home,' Robyn told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

'Police should really have something set up for when something like this happens.

'I live with my elderly mother, I can't get to her, and I've got nowhere else to go. I just have to wait it out.

It's understood the two men were wanted by police on return to prison warrants.

Reports have surfaced that one of the men had cut off a GPS ankle-tracking bracelet and was on the run before being confronted by police.

It's believed the men may be linked to two shootings in recent days, including a police station drive-by shooting at Arundel early Monday morning.

Shots were also fired into a car driving through Coolangatta last Saturday, which injured the male driver and narrowly missed his wife and son also in the vehicle.

The suburb was surrounded by dozens of police as negotiations with the two men continue