Hazel Cunningham

Greenfield, Tenn.–Greenfield High School has announced Coach Tyler Rice will be the next Head Football Coach to lead the Jackets into a new era of football. Greenfield Principal Jeff Cupples said, “We began our search with character, vision, and the potential for positive impact our student-athletes and overall culture. We were blessed to have a great group of candidates. Coach Rice is going to have a positive impact on our students through leading our football program and teaching physical education. Coach Rice played high school football in an 1A school as well as coaching on the Division 1 college level. We look forward to his experiences, expectations, and energy that he will bring to Jacket football and the classroom. We are excited to have Tyler, Callie, Emmarie, and Cleo join our Greenfield family.”

GREENFIELD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO