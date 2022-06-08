ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

Hazel Cunningham

By Tyrone Tony Reed Jr.
radionwtn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Hazel Cunningham, 93, of Troy, passed away Monday...

www.radionwtn.com



radionwtn.com

HCMC Mourns Loss Of Dr. Gulish

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Medical Center Board of Trustees, Administration, and staff were saddened to learn of the loss of long-time orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Eugene Gulish. Dr. Gulish served the Henry County community with his healing hands and generous spirit for over 20 years, coming to HCMC from Sebastopol, California in 1994.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Collision With Grain Truck Claims One Life, Seriously Injures Another

Mayfield, Ky.–A two-vehicle collision involving a grain truck claimed the life of a passenger and seriously injured a driver in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investing the accident, which happened at 11:50 a.m. today. Deputies and first responders were dispatched to the intersection of KY...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Paris-Henry County Community Concert Set Sunday

Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Henry County Community Concert Band will present a concert Sunday, June 12, at the Krider Performing Arts Center at 650 Volunteer Dr in Paris. The concert starts at 2:30 p.m. and will feature mainly American music. The band is made up of volunteer players from Henry...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Student To Compete In Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant

Seven students and two recent graduates from the University of Tennessee at Martin will compete in the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m., June 18, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson. Preliminary competitions begin June 15 and will run through June 17. The entire competition will be broadcast live on EPlusTV6 and eplustv6.com at 7 p.m. each evening.
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

First June Baby Honored By Henry County Dairy Farmers

Paris, TN – Holstyn Briggs Evans, born to Brianna Porter and Chase McKinney of Springville, was the first baby to be born in June at Henry County Medical Center. Since 1939, June has been celebrated as National Dairy Month. Henry County is home to six dairy farms. Henry County dairy farmers donated a dairy-themed gift basket to the first baby born in June in recognition of the month.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Tyler Rice Is New Greenfield High Football Coach

Greenfield, Tenn.–Greenfield High School has announced Coach Tyler Rice will be the next Head Football Coach to lead the Jackets into a new era of football. Greenfield Principal Jeff Cupples said, “We began our search with character, vision, and the potential for positive impact our student-athletes and overall culture. We were blessed to have a great group of candidates. Coach Rice is going to have a positive impact on our students through leading our football program and teaching physical education. Coach Rice played high school football in an 1A school as well as coaching on the Division 1 college level. We look forward to his experiences, expectations, and energy that he will bring to Jacket football and the classroom. We are excited to have Tyler, Callie, Emmarie, and Cleo join our Greenfield family.”
GREENFIELD, TN
radionwtn.com

Patient, EMT Injured In Ambulance-SUV Accident

Murray, Ky.–A Murray-Calloway County EMS ambulance collided with an SUV, injuring a patient and the EMT in the ambulance, as well as the driver and passenger of the SUV. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at approximately 2 pm the 911 Communications Center received multiple reports of a motor vehicle collision with possible injuries at the intersection of Radio Road and KY 464. Murray Calloway County Hospital EMS and Calloway County Fire- Rescue were dispatched along with Deputies.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Gov. Beshear Hands Over Home Keys To 3 Mayfield Families

Mayfield, Ky. – Six months to the day of the December tornadoes that devastated Western Kentucky and took the lives of 81 Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear visited Mayfield to celebrate the first fully constructed new homes going to three local families. The construction of the homes was made possible with funding from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the nonprofit Homes and Hope for Kentucky.
MAYFIELD, KY
#Mosley
radionwtn.com

Carroll County Bicentennial Event Set Saturday

TBA – Opening of the Town of Huntingdon Museum. August 6, 2022 at 2pm – Speaking engagement on the Hal Holbrook Stage at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center. A panel of community members telling stories about the history of our town. Free to the public. September: Heritage...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

The Lodge At Paris Landing Restaurant Opens

Buchanan, Tenn.–The restaurant at The Lodge at Paris Landing has opened and it has become the place to be in recent days, as more and more people are enjoying meals and the spectacular views of Kentucky Lake. It has been a soft opening for The Lodge restaurant, but even...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Get Ready For Henry County Fair Pageants

The 2022 Henry County Fair is right around the corner! The Fair Association is in the midst of planning and preparing for a week full of fun! The Fair Association will be highlighting our hometown’s Bicentennial with celebrations and special tributes throughout our events. The Pageants are being held...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

McKenzie Couple Arrested Again After Second Search Warrant

MCKENZIE – Two individuals arrested in May were arrested again, today, following a second search warrant at the same residence in McKenzie. The arrests came as the result of a joint investigation into illegal drug activity by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, McKenzie Police Department, Huntingdon Police Department, and the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force.
NewsBreak
Obituaries
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Schools, Law Enforcement Agree To Handle With Care

Dresden, Tenn.–Teachers and law enforcement officers in Weakley County have rebooted a means of working together for the betterment of a potentially traumatized child’s time in the classroom. Thanks to the addition of the United Way of West Tennessee’s Handle with Care (HWC) online portal, educators will receive alerts when a child’s family has had an encounter with an officer. Thereby, proponents of the model attest, setting in motion the appropriate response to possible negative behaviors at school.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park Rhythm On Rails To Move Indoors Friday

Union City, Tenn.–Are you looking for Friday night plans indoors? “Rhythm on the Rails” has been moved inside to the Military Gallery this Friday night due to the threat of rain. Don’t miss out on performances from local favorite Jim Bondurant at 6:30 p.m. and award-winning Ghost Town Blues Band at 8 p.m. The FREE concert will include a cash bar and food trucks, Miso Hongry and Poots BBQ. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Enter through Discovery Park’s main entrance.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Hampton Inn Hosts Sneak Peak

Paris, Tenn.–The new Hampton Inn in Paris hosted a sneak peek event for invited guests today. The 72-room hotel joins the Hampton by Hilton family of more than 2,000 Hampton by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton hotels. The hotel, located at 1540 Mineral Wells Ave Paris,...
PARIS, TN

