Dresden, Tenn.–Teachers and law enforcement officers in Weakley County have rebooted a means of working together for the betterment of a potentially traumatized child’s time in the classroom. Thanks to the addition of the United Way of West Tennessee’s Handle with Care (HWC) online portal, educators will receive alerts when a child’s family has had an encounter with an officer. Thereby, proponents of the model attest, setting in motion the appropriate response to possible negative behaviors at school.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO