Listen and learn

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission convened Thursday night after a three-week hiatus in a lengthy meeting with a chock-full agenda. The commission held public hearings for the proposed Island Autism Group master plan, which consists of a request to approve the construction of a residential campus on Lambert’s Cove Road West Tisbury. In addition to continuing its public hearing on the modification proposal from Fine Fettle, who are requesting the ability to allow walk-ins, and tweak operating hours. The commission decided to table the hearing of the latter, after some concerns were raised regarding traffic buildup and parking problems, despite data presented by the dispensary showing less than expected clientele and sales.

1 DAY AGO