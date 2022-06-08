Listen and learn

We interrupt the adult bickering over the field project at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School to remind you that a school’s priority is to educate children, and to create an environment where the Island’s young people can thrive. Lately, the adults haven’t been setting the best...
Seniors cheering, clapping, and hollering the names of their peers were on full display during the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) 63rd annual Class Night at the Tabernacle Friday in Oak Bluffs. Numerous Island organizations contributed to awarding the class of 2022 428 scholarships totaling more than $1.2 million alongside several awards with undisclosed amounts. This amount is higher than last year’s award fund amount, which saw 483 awards totaling over $1.15 million..
The first official pride parade on Martha’s Vineyard pulled in Islanders en masse on a warm, blue skied Saturday in Oak Bluffs. Hundreds gathered street side as paraders commenced through the town. Festivities began at the dock of the Island Queen ferry on Oak Bluffs Harbor. The parade was met with cheers as onlookers watched it make its way up Circuit Ave before following Narragansett to Seaview Ave, ending at the gazebo in Ocean Park.
On Saturday, June 11, approximately two dozen Vineyarders gathered at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven to support March for Our Lives, a nationwide call to action for more sensible gun control laws and an end to gun violence. Although the address was different and the number of participants was significantly less than the March in our nation’s capital Saturday, the passion for the cause was evident.
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission convened Thursday night after a three-week hiatus in a lengthy meeting with a chock-full agenda. The commission held public hearings for the proposed Island Autism Group master plan, which consists of a request to approve the construction of a residential campus on Lambert’s Cove Road West Tisbury. In addition to continuing its public hearing on the modification proposal from Fine Fettle, who are requesting the ability to allow walk-ins, and tweak operating hours. The commission decided to table the hearing of the latter, after some concerns were raised regarding traffic buildup and parking problems, despite data presented by the dispensary showing less than expected clientele and sales.
The West Tisbury select board contemplated whether a property on State Road could be used for town employee housing during a Wednesday, June 8, meeting. West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand said she asked Dukes County Regional Housing Authority executive director David Vigneault about this possibility. “The answer I got...
Boat House LLC, the company behind the Boathouse & Field Club — an exclusive members-only recreational club in Edgartown — was charged and pleaded guilty to corporate involuntary manslaughter caused by wanton or reckless conduct in the 2021 drowning death of a 3-year-old boy, Henry Bowman Backer. The...
The Steamship Authority took testimony at a public hearing on Wednesday regarding its proposed 2023 schedule for crossings between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard, particularly the SSA’s early morning freight runs that launch at 5:30 am. The public hearing drew an array of Falmouth residents who petitioned for...
A two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Franklin Street and Center Street in Vineyard Haven on Friday afternoon. A red Jeep collided with the side of a gray Honda Civic with Connecticut license plates and both vehicles ended up side-by-side on Center Street. Members of the Tisbury Police Department...
A 55-year-old Vineyard Haven man was charged with threatening to kill police officers based in part on a social media post, according to a police report. As The Times reported, Brian Langhammer was arraigned on a charge of threat to commit a crime — murder — on Wednesday in Edgartown District Court. He was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. He was taken into custody by Tisbury and State Police on Tuesday, June 7, after a traffic stop and brought to the hospital for evaluation.
