LANCASTER, PA — The East Lampeter Township Police say they are investigating a Retail Theft that occurred on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at approximately 08:33 p.m. Authorities state that the two pictured female subjects entered the Under Armour store located at 1300 Stanley K. Tanger Boulevard in Lancaster, Lancaster County. Upon entering the store, each suspect walked around selecting merchandise primarily from men’s and footwear and ultimately concealed the items into separate reusable UA mesh shopping bags that were picked up at store entry. At approximately 08:39 p.m., suspects #1 and #2 left the store without paying for the merchandise. Both subjects entered a navy-blue Honda Accord with no visible license plate.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO