CHICAGO (CBS)-- For many years, economic development has, for the most part, stalled on Chicago's West Side with high rates of poverty and unemployment.But one Lawndale native is on a mission to change that.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek met a West Side superhero who retired from her first career in cosmetology to fulfill her purpose and breathe life into the neighborhood she calls home.Lavern Herron doesn't just dream of a vibrant Lawndale. She's creating it."This is the way they start," Herron said. "They start here. Just displaying their stuff and getting the confidence they need to make sure that they can go...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO