Troup County schools to offer free meals this summer

LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The nutrition department of the Troup County School system will offer free breakfast and lunch to students over the summer.

These meals are available for pick-up at various locations on Mondays through Thursdays, along with some Fridays. These pick-up locations include:

● Berta Weathersbee Elementary

● Callaway Elementary

● Clearview Elementary

● Ethel Kight Elementary

● Franklin Forest Elementary

● Hillcrest Elementary

● Hogansville Elementary

● Long Cane Elementary

● Rosemont Elementary

● West Point Elementary

● Callaway Middle

● Gardner Newman Middle

● Long Cane Middle

● Callaway High

● LaGrange High

● Troup High

Those picking up a meal should enter the cafeteria from outside of the building. Adults are able to pick up meals for a child that is not present, but they will need to provide the child’s name as well as their own name for the school’s records.

A full list of timeslots can be found here . For more information, call the TCSS Nutrition Department at (706) 883-158.

