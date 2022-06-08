Troup County schools to offer free meals this summer
LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The nutrition department of the Troup County School system will offer free breakfast and lunch to students over the summer.
These meals are available for pick-up at various locations on Mondays through Thursdays, along with some Fridays. These pick-up locations include:
● Berta Weathersbee Elementary
● Callaway Elementary
● Clearview Elementary
● Ethel Kight Elementary
● Franklin Forest Elementary
● Hillcrest Elementary
● Hogansville Elementary
● Long Cane Elementary
● Rosemont Elementary
● West Point Elementary
● Callaway Middle
● Gardner Newman Middle
● Long Cane Middle
● Callaway High
● LaGrange High
● Troup High
Those picking up a meal should enter the cafeteria from outside of the building. Adults are able to pick up meals for a child that is not present, but they will need to provide the child's name as well as their own name for the school's records.
A full list of timeslots can be found here . For more information, call the TCSS Nutrition Department at (706) 883-158.
