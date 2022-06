An 18-year-old man has died from drowning in Elk Lake, according to the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:45 p.m. deputies and rescue personnel were sent to the public access on Easly Road, near Cherry Avenue because of a report of a man in the water yelling for help. The sheriff’s office says by the time first responders got to the scene the man was no longer visible.

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO