Game six of the Eastern Conference Final is tonight as the Tampa Bay Lightning are back on home ice, hoping to win the series tonight against the New York Rangers. The Rangers won the first two games, but the Lightning put on the burners and won games three, four, and five, to give them a 3-2 lead on the series. Can they close it out tonight and move on to the Stanley Cup Final for the third year in a row, or will the Rangers fight back in this series on the road before bringing it back home for game seven? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Lightning prediction and pick.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO