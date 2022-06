If it’s all about money, Governor Janet Mills and Congressman Jared Golden have the edge in their respective races. In some cases, money will matter; in others, it may not. Money serves several purposes in a political campaign. It allows candidates to acquire the goods and services needed to get their name, bio and positions out to voters. Fashions have changed in campaign materials. Lawn signs are still in. Lapel buttons? Out. Television and radio advertising still happens (and happens and happens), but it is a nod to the dinosaurs among us. An online presence is now where the action is. Regardless of the medium, the message takes money.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO