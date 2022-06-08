ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Cranston’s Budlong Pool won’t open this summer amid budget woes

By Brittany Schaefer, Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shA1p_0g4i6ZTQ00

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston swimmers will have to find a new place to take a dip this summer.

Budlong Pool will remain closed, Mayor Ken Hopkins’ chief of staff confirmed to 12 News on Wednesday.

City Councilor Aniece Germain, who represents the ward where the public pool is located, said no funding was allocated for it in the city budget.

“Maybe Mayor Hopkins has an alternative that he doesn’t share with us, but from what I was told at the last council meeting, there is no plan to reopen it this summer,” Germain said in an email to 12 News.

The pool was built in the 1950s and is one of the largest outdoor swimming pools in the country.

According to a city-commissioned study on its condition, the pool would need some work to bring it back to its former glory. The facility is “facing several performance issues that are severe enough for the City to consider the pool is close to the end of its serviceable life,” the 2022 report said.

The news of the closure comes amid citywide efforts to decrease spending. Hopkins released a statement Wednesday saying the city is moving to make cuts to “meet budget challenges resulting from the pandemic and structural cost increases.”

RELATED: Cranston budget set to take effect, despite being rejected by council

Hopkins directed city departments to implement $1.1 million in cuts and asked employee bargaining groups to cooperate.

“We need help from our unions or else we will need to make difficult choices on personnel,” he added.

The mayor’s office said the city will be issuing a hiring freeze, minimizing overtime, deferring expenditures and purchasing except for essential services, banning out-of-state travel paid with tax dollars, and reviewing city-paid cell phones and pagers, with a goal of minimizing the impact on public services and personnel.

Hopkins also asked the School Committee to look at the district’s budget and attempt to make cuts and reductions.

The budget-drafting process sparked controversy last month. The City Council rejected an amended version of Hopkins’s budget for the next fiscal year, but an item in the city charter states that when an amended version of a budget is voted down, the original version automatically passes.

The amended budget included roughly $19 million more in spending compared to last year’s budget. Hopkins argued the increase was a necessary evil.

“Unfortunately, the cost of government and running the city, just like anybody’s house, is going up probably 8% to 8.5%,” he said in May. “The city has bills that have to be paid, that we’re obligated to pay them.”

Councilmembers from both parties opposed to the budget proposal. The Cranston Democratic Caucus said it “jeopardizes the financial stability of the city.”

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Sports
Cranston, RI
Government
City
Cranston, RI
independentri.com

Council removes Galilee Advisory board member

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — In a move described as “awkward,” Al Alba — a staunch advocate for Narragansett to redevelop the former Lighthouse Inn property — has been removed from the Galilee Advisory Committee. The Town Council voted unanimously Monday to strip Alba of his membership...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Marijuana Legalization: What Does It Mean for EG?

Now that marijuana has been legalized, there are questions about what it might look like here in East Greenwich. The state commission will be designating where in 6 zones the 24 pot shops will go (there are medical marijuana dispensaries in Providence, Warwick and Portsmouth now, with six more in the planning stages). Each community is an “opt in” for a shop unless it holds a referendum and local voters decide they do not want one. There are financial repercussions. If a community says it does not want a marijuana store in their community, they will not receive any revenue from the state tax on marijuana sales. All other communities will get some of the tax receipts, with an additional 3 percent for those communities that actually end up with a store.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pools
WPRI 12 News

Thousands fill downtown Providence for PVDFest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Providence this weekend as the capital city welcomes back PVDFest. The free downtown arts festival returned on Friday after taking two years off due to the pandemic. On Saturday, the festival was back in full swing — nine outdoor stages and […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
northprovidenceri.gov

The Take It Outside Grant Application Period has Opened

Rhode Island Commerce Corp. has awarded the Town of North Providence funding, Take It Outside in a statewide effort to encourage residents to have increased outdoor activities to reduce the transmission rate of COVID-19. Eligible expenses, associated with the expansion of businesses to outdoors, public spaces, parking lots and sidewalks, include: chairs, tables, heat lamps, tents, outdoor igloos, outdoor greenhouses, outdoor WiFi systems, masks, hand sanitizer, security, insurance costs related to specific outdoor activities, lighting, power sources, relevant signage, bike racks, decks and other costs affiliated with the expansion to outdoors. The Department of Treasury in its guidance, FAQ#55, has identified ineligible expenses are: workforce bonuses, severance pay and legal settlements.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Valley Breeze

Corvese kicks off another run for House seat

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Rep. Arthur Corvese has announced he will be seeking re-election as state representative in House District 55 in North Providence to “continue to be our community’s voice for local concerns at the legislature, while keeping a watchful eye on the many larger state issues that affect all Rhode Islanders.”
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation: Route 10 repairs postponed by two weeks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Friday that the planned Route 10 repairs have been postponed by two weeks. Part of where Route 10 meets Route 6 was initially going to be closed starting next Friday, but it was moved to June 24. It will reopen at 5 a.m. on June 27.
PROVIDENCE, RI
westobserver.com

Where politics is on the menu in Rhode Island

Morales raved about El Ninja, on Broad Street in Providence, while Ruggerio is a regular at Zorba’s Pizza & Pub, on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence. At El Ninja, I spotted a Rhode Island politician before I’d even ordered an appetizer. As I sat down on the patio, I noticed a familiar face at a nearby table, and sure enough, it was former House Speaker Gordon D. Fox.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy