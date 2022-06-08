ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

RECRUITING: Urbandale’s Kai Black commits to Iowa State

By ConnorFerg
cyclonefanatic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State found itself another in-state prospect for its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. Urbandale wide receiver Kai Black announced over social media that he would be committing to play football in Ames for...

cyclonefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State adds former Kansas QB as walk-on

Iowa State has added an unlikely piece to its 2022-23 men’s basketball roster. Conrad Hawley announced on Saturday he’s committed to joining Iowa State’s program this season. He is joining the program as a walk-on, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic. The thing that makes the Hawley addition...
IOWA STATE
widerightnattylite.com

This Weekend’s Football Recruits Visiting Ames

Purchase is a 4-star edge rusher who contains a lot of talent. He sets the edge well and rarely misses tackles in the open field. The most impressive part of Purchase’s game is his ability to overpower a lineman and use his speed to move past him. To have the ability to do either is very impressive. Blake’s brother Myles is also a cornerback at Iowa State University.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State earns commitment from 310-pound JUCO OL

Iowa State football found another addition to its 2022 roster on Saturday, earning a commitment from a 310-pound JUCO offensive lineman. Oluwafunto Akinshilo, a 6-foot-5 prospect out of El Camino College in California, will join the offensive line unit in Ames this fall. Akinshilo chose the Cyclones over Mississippi State,...
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
State
Ohio State
Urbandale, IA
Football
Ames, IA
Football
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Batavia, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Urbandale, IA
Sports
sprintcarandmidget.com

Giles Out, Phillips In With TKS

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — TKS Motorsports and driver Ryan Giles have parted ways. The team has hired Iowa veteran Tasker Phillips to fill the season of the No. 2ks sprint car for this weekend‘s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series doubleheader at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway. Giles...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Iowa State Daily

Iowa State women's basketball reload for next season

Iowa State women’s basketball left San Antonio disappointed in 2021. The Texas A&M Aggies ended the Cyclones’ NCAA tournament run that season in an overtime thriller. Without much hesitation, head coach Bill Fennelly turned the two-point loss into bulletin board material. "Remember the Alamo," was printed on team...
AMES, IA
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Des Moines Business Record

MedPharm Iowa rebrands as Bud & Mary’s Cannabis, plans expansions

Bud & Mary's Cannabis, with plans to invest more than $10 million into its existing cannabis production facility on Des Moines’ east side. The expansion will allow for a threefold increase in cannabis production for the Iowa program to meet increasing patient needs, and will add at least 20 new jobs, the company said in a release. Additionally, Bud & Mary's will launch a new cultivation and production facility in Michigan in the second half of 2022, as well as open a new dispensary in Michigan this summer. The company also plans to expand its existing Colorado production late this year. The name change reflects the Iowa-owned and -operated company’s growth in Iowa, Colorado and Michigan, while also honoring the legacy of the family-owned business. The company remains solely owned by Chris Nelson, whose family separately owns Kemin Industries, a global ingredients company based in Des Moines. R.W. "Bud" Nelson and his wife, Mary Nelson, founded Kemin in 1961. Chris Nelson said the name change was not the result of a merger or other similar transaction. Instead, the change is meant to better serve the company as it grows. Iowa's medical cannabis program has grown significantly. As of May, there are more than 10,000 registered patients, with more than 500 new medical cards being added every month. The Des Moines production facility expansion is expected to be complete in early 2023. More information about the company can be found on its new website.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Parkes
KOEL 950 AM

400 Jobs Canceled As Eastern Iowa Processor Stops Expansion

A major meat processor in Eastern Iowa has stopped its latest expansion that was set to bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Back in March, Iowa Premium announced its plans to replace its current factory in Tama with a bigger one. This new facility would hire 400 more employees, bringing its total employment to 1,200 people. This new facility would also double the Iowa Premium’s production capacity.
TAMA, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Malachi Curvey, son of Brent, earns first offer from Iowa State

Iowa State and its athletic programs are often described as a family. That depiction comes as full circle as it can when talking about Malachi Curvey, a 2025 wide receiver prospect that earned his first offer Wednesday, from Iowa State, after participating in a prospect camp at the school. “It...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo Burger Joint Expands To Major Midwest City

One of the best burger joints in the Cedar Valley has plans to expand outside of Iowa. Last fall, we shared with you that a popular food truck would be getting its very own storefront. Big Head Burger opened its brick-and-mortar location on September 16th, 2021. Big Head Burger has...
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWT

Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 47-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for detonating homemade explosive devices on an Ankeny street last year. Chad Allen Williams, of Johnston, was sentenced Friday to federal prison for making a destructive device and being a drug user in possession of a firearm.
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Permanent tribute in Ankeny honors the legacy of two young heroes

ANKENY, Iowa — Two children from Ankeny killed in a car crash 12 years ago became heroes by donating their organs. Friday, the state unveiled a permanent tribute to honor their legacy. The honor comes in the form of a plaque. This one was installed at the Ankeny Driver’s...
ANKENY, IA
KETV.com

Iowa homeowner shoots would-be intruder

ADAIR, Iowa — A homeowner near Casey, Iowa shot a would-be home invader multiple times early Thursday, according to the Adair County Sheriff's office. Investigators say their received a 911 call from the homeowner around 4:30 a.m. saying he had just shot someone who tried tried to break into his home. The homeowner awoke to unusual noises and then heard glass breaking before he found the person trying to enter the home through a broken window.
ADAIR, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman killed in head-on crash with 15-year-old driver

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman died in a head-on crash with a 15-year-old driver Thursday, according to the Webster County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Parker Drive when a 15-year-old driver crossed the center line. Sixty-five-year-old Ann Lenox died as a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy