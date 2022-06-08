Missing fugitive from Bryan captured at Mexico’s border

Do you know what 'Jugging' is? If you don't know, you could be the next victim. Jugging isn't just a random slang term. Temple, Texas police say it's a crime that everyone needs to be aware of, because it seems to be increasing in Central Texas. What is 'Jugging'?. KCEN...
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating after a 51-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room, a man also in the room was taken into custody. Around 11:20 Friday night, officers were called to the 2700 block of E Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Officers found a man and woman inside a hotel room.
Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Senator John Whitmire says after the death of 5 Houston residents who were shot and stabbed, there needs to be an urgency to prevent this from happening again. “We got to do more video medicine, I think you’ve got to have health care providers to go...
On Thursday MCPR posted a story about all the Montgomery County Constable Precincts in the county converging on East Montgomery County for a TASK Force. After looking at the comments we became aware that most thought this was a ticket-writing affair. It was not!. The purpose was to get unsafe drivers, fugitives, and drivers who thought it was ok to transport drugs in their vehicles. Many cars were towed that night, some of those were not arrested but were simply drivers with no driver’s license and no insurance. Several readers thought this was excessive. How many readers have ever been in a crash with a driver with no insurance or driver’s license and had to foot the bill for damages or the deductible? Then turn around and say the police are not doing their job letting these drivers on the roads of Montgomery County. Several other arrests involved drugs. There were several intoxicated drivers removed from the roads that night. All the traffic stops were done for a reason, probable cause, paper plates, brake lights out, and no license plate. One of those no license plates resulted in the arrest of the driver driving a stolen vehicle. A brake light may be a simple thing, many were just told about it, and a few got a warning. Now you know about it and have time to repair it before your next vehicle inspection when you may not have the cash right then and get turned down due to that equipment not functioning. Then the warrants, one person wanted on charges from out of state who thought he could hide out in Texas and not be bothered. Felon in possession of a firearm, a parole violator wanted by TDCJ, a warrant for a person who had attempted to take a weapon from an officer, injury to a child, and several persons arrested with meth. Yes, there were arrests for possession of marijuana, and yes the Montgomery County District Attorney still takes those charges. Montgomery County is not Harris County, think about that one. Constable Hayden said this is not the last time he plans an operation like this. The other Constables agree, and they have also done several of these with much success. Reserve Deputies from Constable Hayden’s Office also worked the street as well as worked inside the office processing the arrestees; the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dispatched 4 transport vans to assist in taking the arrestees to the county jail, freeing up Deputies to hit the streets instead of having to travel to Conroe to drop off the subjects.
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect in connection to the disappearance of Felicia Johnson who was last seen April 16. Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence while still remaining at large. Johnson was reported missing from the...
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A man who was facing a misdemeanor marijuana charge now faces felony charges following a disturbance at the Killeen City Jail. 19-year-old Kentrell Knight Brady, of Jarrell, was initially arrested around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in Killeen. Brady was a passenger...
Leon County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says inmate transportation will restart Monday, June 13th. TDCJ paused the program after Gonzalo Lopez escaped during a trip from Gatesville to Huntsville on May 24th. His escape resulted in the murder of five people who were members of a family from Tomball.
A 21 year old College Station man was booked into the Brazos County jail for the eighth time in less than three years. Online records show Charles Leon Williams was out on bonds awaiting three trials on felony charges and six trials on misdemeanor charges when College Station police searched his apartment Wednesday morning.
Bell County (FOX 44) — The trial for Capital Murder suspect Cedric Marks will not start on June 13th as one planned. It is now set for October 4th, 2022, according to the office of 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie. Marks faces Captial Murder charges for the deaths...
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcycle with two occupants was hit by a driver under the influence who failed to yield Friday night in Killeen, according to police. Killeen Police say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd when a black Mercedes was attempting to turn onto Stringer Street and failed to yield right of way around 9:30 p.m.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Chaplains from the Bryan and College Station Fire Departments are getting ready to depart for Uvalde. They will help first responders talk through the nightmare that was on May 24. “I hope that we are able to help them, I hope that we are able to...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman. It started as a disturbance call around 11:23 p.m. in the 2700 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. When officers got there, they found a man and woman in a hotel room. The woman...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver has been charged after four people, including an inmate, were injured in a severe crash involving a prison transport van. Ian Morris, 27, was found to be at fault in the crash. He is charged with two counts of intoxication assault, which is a felony.
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - As many continue to question how Gonzalo Lopez escaped nearly a month ago and later murder a family of five, State Senator John Whitmire, chairman of the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee, revealed how he thinks Lopez escaped. Whitmire appeared on an episode of Behind Breaking...
CENTERVILLE, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed Wednesday that the DNA that had been collected from a nearby cabin two days before the Collins family of five were killed came back after the murders. Gonzalo Lopez who had killed on behalf of Mexican drug cartels, fled...
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen police report that a routine traffic stop became somewhat less than routine when a fully automatic weapon was found. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:01 p.m. Monday on a white Chevy Impala for a traffic violation at the intersection of Farhills Drive and Bermuda Drive.
